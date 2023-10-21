Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Band Of Bards, Working Class Wizards

Working Class Wizards in Band Of Bards January 2024 Solicits

It has been noted in the Harry Potter universe, that there is a distinct lack of working class wizards. Everyone is either middle class or upper class, as might befit the public school model of Hogwarts. It's a world away from the likes of John Constantine. Something it seems that a new comic might be looking to fill. Nick Goodwin, Chuck Satterlee and Jeremy Megert launch their Working Class Wizards #1 from Band Of Bards in their January 2024 solicits and solicitations. While the very non-magoic sci-fi epic Worlds Away #1 from Damien Becton and Christian Prunesti gets its first and second issues from Band Of Bards in the same month… just in the same issue. Which is a weird way of doing things, but there you go. Both books are scheduled for publication on the 31st of January.

WORKING CLASS WIZARDS #1 (OF 3)

BAND OF BARDS

NOV231308

(W) Nick Goodwin, Chuck Satterlee (CA) Chris Benamati (A / CA) Jeremy Megert

Monsters, Wizards, Barbarians, and Heavy Metal set in Chicago of 1976! A heavy metal guitarist in 1970s Chicago hasn't made the big time with his songs of magic, wizards & elves. Let's see how he does with the real thing. High stakes action & adventure set to the tune of classic heavy metal and the best of pulp sci-fi/fantasy.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

WORLDS AWAY #1 1 & 2 DOUBLE ISSUE

BAND OF BARDS

NOV231309

(W) Damien Becton (A) Christian Prunesti, Marco Del Forno

After crash-landing on a dangerous, archaic, and mystical planet, Serenity and her estranged daughter, Mackenzie, pursue an energy source that may be the key to escaping. However, in the middle of their journey, they're accosted by a deadly sorceress who is also searching for powerful relics. Now the two must work to set aside their conflicts and escape the clutches of their deadly enemy with their lives. In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

