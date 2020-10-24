Wrong Earth: Night & Day Returns in Ahoy Comics January 2021 Solicits

Dragonfly and Dragonfly Man return in The Wrong Earth by Tom Peyer and Juan Castro in Ahoy Comics' January 2021 solicitations. Hre's a peek at the New Year ahead.

WRONG EARTH NIGHT AND DAY #1

NOV201006

(W) Tom Peyer (A) Juan Castro (A/CA) Jamal Igle

The vengeance-dealing Dragonfly sticks it to the man! The acrobatic sleuth Dragonflyman assists the police! These alternate-earth versions of the same masked crimefighter meet face-to-face for the first time in this new series by the original creators of the smash-hit The Wrong Earth! Will their impossible encounter result in a team-up… or an all-out war? Every AHOY title also features extra bonus prose stories, beautifully illustrated.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $3.99

EDGAR ALLAN POE`S SNIFTER OF BLOOD #4 (MR)

NOV201008

(W) Tyrone Finch, James Finn Garner (A) Ryan Kelly, Sandy Jarrell (CA) Alan Robinson

AHOY continues to cheaply exploit the great Edgar Allan Poe's reputation with two hilarious new horrors: an updated version of "The Tell-Tale Heart" by James Finn Garner and artist Sandy Jarrell; the original tale of "Winston," a six-year old who terrorizes a town, written by Tyrone Finch with art by Ryan Kelly; and the usual AHOY extra illustrated prose stories. Cover by Penultiman co-creator Alan Robinson.

In Shops: Jan 27, 2021

SRP: $4.99

HAPPY HOUR #3 (MR)

NOV201007

(W) Peter Milligan (A/CA) Michael Montenat

n a near-future America where unhappiness is a crime, paranoia poisons the relationship between fugitives Jerry and Kim at exactly the wrong time: they're abducted by a town that's throwing a pageant to celebrate joy, with their slow execution as the weekend's entertainment! Plus the usual AHOY assortment of illustrated prose stories.

In Shops: Jan 06, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PENULTIMAN #4 (OF 5)

NOV201009

(W) Tom Peyer (A/CA) Alan Robinson

Early retirement torments Penultiman – but he just might have found the right motivational speaker to dig him out of his rut! (SPOILER: It's the wrong motivational speaker!) Meanwhile, Penultiman's android assistant, Antepenultiman, builds an artificial sidekick of its own! Also: bonus illustrated prose stories!

In Shops: Jan 13, 2021

SRP: $3.99

SECOND COMING ONLY BEGOTTEN SON #2

NOV201010

(W) Mark Russell (A) Leonard Kirk (A/CA) Richard Pace

Chaos, weirdness, and corndogs reign when Jesus innocently stumbles into Bible Safari, a profit-squeezing amusement park that trades in his image. Meanwhile, Sunstar gets some disturbing news about his earthly foster-grandmother. Later, Jesus stands to recruit a new disciple – if he can inspire said disciple to keep on living! Also featuring illustrated bonus stories in the AHOY tradition.

In Shops: Jan 20, 2021

SRP: $3.99