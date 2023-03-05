X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1 Preview: Laura Takes a Break X-23 takes some time off from the X-Men in this preview of X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1. This should be a calm, relaxing comic, right? Right?!

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1! In this issue, X-23 takes some time off from the X-Men to catch up with old friends and make some new ones.

X-23: Deadly Regenesis #1

by Erica Schultz & Edgar Salazar, cover by Kalman Andrasofszky

ASSASSIN OR X-MAN? THE DEADLY DAYS OF X-23! LAURA KINNEY, A.K.A. X-23, was cloned from LOGAN and trained by the Facility to be a deadly assassin. Even as she tries to put that life behind her, forces will try to drag her back – and she'll fight them tooth and claw! Beset by NEW ENEMIES – as well as OLD FAVORITES! – and set during X-23's days as a member of X-MEN and X-FORCE, when she walked away from the island of UTOPIA to find where she truly belongs, join us for an ALL-NEW story in the fan-favorite saga of Laura Kinney!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.07"D | 3 oz | 150 per carton

On sale Mar 08, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620401400111

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620401400121 – X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS 1 MOMOKO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620401400131 – X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS 1 BAZALDUA DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620401400141 – X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS 1 CASAGRANDE STORMBREAKER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620401400151 – X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS 1 CHOI VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620401400161 – X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS 1 AKA WOMEN'S HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $4.99 US

