X-Cellent #1 Preview: X-Cellent vs. X-Statix?!

The X-Cellent take on the X-Statix in this preview of X-Cellent #1, kicking off this Wedneday from Marvel Comics. Check out the preview below.

X-Cellent #1

by Peter Milligan & Mike Allred, cover by Mike Allred

IT'S FINALLY HERE! They were loved by their adoring fans. They were reviled by the harsh press. They lived, they loved, they fought and they died…a lot – all for the sake of fame. They were the X-Statix, a team of mutant celebrities fighting for a brighter world and an even brighter spotlight! But they're old news now, because there's a new mutant team that will live harder, love harder, fight harder and die a whole lot harder than those has-beens! Peter Milligan, Michael Allred and Laura Allred return to introduce the best new super hero team you didn't know you needed! Meet…THE X-CELLENT!

