X Deaths of Wolverine #2 Preview: Krakoan Cancer

Dr. Jane Foster gets to the bottom of Moira MacTaggert's illness in this preview of X Deaths of Wolverine #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. And of course, it's laced with Krakoan flowers. What does any of this have to do with Wolverine? Well, his name is on the cover and that's all that matters. Check out the preview below.

X Deaths of Wolverine #2

by Benjamin Percy & Federico Vicentini, cover by Adam Kubert

THE HUNT IS ON! WEEK 4 – No one is safe. The future is at stake. The only certainty in life is DEATH and WOLVERINE

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620146400211

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Varants:

75960620146400221 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 2 FUJI ANIME STYLE VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400231 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 2 MOMOKO STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400241 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 2 ANDREWS OMEGA WOLVERINE SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400251 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 2 BAGLEY TRADING CARD VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620146400261 – X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE 2 YU VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, depending on whether Diamond has their **** together this week (which they probably don't), and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.