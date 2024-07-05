Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, nyx, x-factor, x-force

X-Factor #1, NYX #1 & X-Force #1 Previews For X-Men From The Ashes

Looks like NYX #1 from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Francesco Mortarino, will include Krakoan language and geograohy lessons.

Article Summary Marvel's X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch introduces new X-Force, NYX, and X-Factor #1.

X-Force #1 features Forge leading a team with fan-favorite Deadpool joining the fray.

NYX #1 spotlights mutants navigating life with a mix of familiar characters in NYC.

X-Factor #1 delves into mutant arms race and American X-Factor team's daring missions.

X-Force #1 by Geoffrey Thorne and Marcus To is launching in July, as is NYX #1 from Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Francesco Mortarino, with X-Factor #1 from Mark Russell, Bob Quinn and Greg Land to follow, for the X-Men: From The Ashes relaunch. And here's a little look at the promos for all three… including Krakoan lessons for NYX.

X-FORCE #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240607

(W) Geoffrey Thorne (A) Marcus To (CA) Stephen Segovia

A NEW PATH FORGED!

The world is fractured. FORGE uses his powers of invention to devise the only fix: an all-new, all-different X-FORCE! Forge leads a custom-made, handpicked team of mutants – RACHEL SUMMERS, BETSY BRADDOCK, SAGE, SURGE and introducing TANK – in off-the-books missions so dire, so integral to the fate of the Marvel Universe, there's no time to stop for permission! As Forge detects increasing threats across the planet, he will recruit a specialist for each target – first up: that regenerating degenerate, DEADPOOL! Be here for an X-Force like you've never seen them before, stick around to see who joins, who lives, who dies and uncover the mystery of Forge's discovery! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 31, 2024 SRP: $4.99

NYX #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY240616

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Sara Pichelli

THIS IS NYX!

This isn't a book about X-Men. This is a book about mutants living past the end of their world and into a new beginning. This is MS. MARVEL embracing her mutant life in the neon streets of the Lower East Side. This is ANOLE trying to keep his head above water. This is WOLVERINE in the shadows of Bushwick, protecting her own. This is PRODIGY writing history as it happens – and SOPHIE CUCKOO finding her own way. The news reports are bleak. The streets feel dangerous. There's something lurking underground. Evil coming from every direction. But they're determined to make it. This is mutant community. This is mutant pride. This is NYX. Rated T+In Shops: Jul 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99

X-FACTOR #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240637

(W) Mark Russell (A) Bob Quinn (CA) Greg Land

FAME, FORTUNE, MUTANTS!

From the ashes of Krakoa, a new mutant arms race sweeps the globe! International governments are building their own mutant armies. But only America's X-Factor has the most powerful, most patriotic, most marketable mutant heroes to stem the tide and make the world safe for democracy! Join Angel, Havok, Frenzy, Feral, Pyro and more as they go from one death-defying mission to another. Who will die? Who will fall in love? Who will be the first to sell out? Like, comment and subscribe to find out!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 14, 2024 SRP: $4.99

