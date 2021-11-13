X Lives And Deaths Of Wolverine Solicitations For February 2022

X Lives Of Wolverine (X stands for 10) and X Deaths Of Wolverine (X stands for an indeterminate number) are a pair of interlocking comic book series in the House Of X/Powers Of X mode written by Benjamin Percy, with artists Joshua Cassara, Federico Vicentini, and Adam Kubert. And now Marvel have solicitation details for February's issue 3 and 4 of both series.

The saga continues in February as X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3-4 present lost missions of the man called Logan! Wolverine's time-shredding adventure sheds new light on eras of his life you thought you knew, and ones you never knew existed! Hang on for a ride from the early 1900s to missions with Department H and beyond. A peek into the past that will define the future…but only if he can stop OMEGA RED! While Logan fights his way through the past, who will protect the present? X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3 will star the "Wolverine family" as Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Daken, and Scout enter the fray as the dark side of Wolverine's time-traveling mission comes into focus. And in X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4, the chase leads to the mutant nation of Krakoa, as the force of mutantkind's ultimate destruction breaches its borders. Is this the last stand of Xavier's dream? Readers, prepare for a major turning point in the X-Men mythos! "I'm going to make a bold statement: I set out to write the greatest Wolverine story ever told," Percy told Entertainment Weekly. "I'm not trying to belittle previous creators when I say that. The opposite. I'm trying to honor them. When we reveal the expansive scope — and legacy elements — of the project, you'll understand what I mean. We're creating a definitive platform that channels all the Wolverine stories that came before, while shredding our way into a wild future."

On Sale 2/2

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 2/8

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #3 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 2/16

X LIVES OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by JOSHUA CASSARA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

On Sale 2/23

X DEATHS OF WOLVERINE #4 (OF 5)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by FEDERICO VICENTINI

Cover by ADAM KUBERT