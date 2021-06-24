X-Men #1 About To Set A New Record At Auction

In 2012, a CGC 8.8 slabbed copy of X-Men #1 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby published by Marvel Comics in 1963 sold for $492,937.500. In 2016, a CGC 9.6 copy sold for $350,000. Well, right now, a copy of X-Men #1 slabbed at CGC 9.6 is currently up for auction with ComicConnect as part of their Session 4: (Saga – Yogi Berra), which all end on the 24th of June. And it is already at, at the time of writing, $592,000. Almost twice the price as that same grade copy sold for five years ago, as it will have a 15% Buyers Premium added to the price at the point of sale. The first appearance of the X-Men, Professor X, Beast, Cyclops, Angel, Marvel Girl, and Iceman, as well as Magneto.

And if that is too rich for your blood, ComicConnect has a second copy of X-Men #1 CGC graded 8.5 with a current bid of a mere $68,000. However, that won't last long.

When first created by Stan and Jack, it was noticed by fellow comics writer Arnold Drake that the concept of the series emulated his own earlier series for National Periodical Publications' The Doom Patrol, in many respects. However, National's editorial staff did not support Drake's concerns. Lee would deny any similarities. Initially published bi-monthly, it became a monthly with issue #14, but the title ceased publishing original material and featured reprints in issues #67-93. X-Men was relaunched in May 1975 with Giant-Size X-Men #1 by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum with a new, international team of mutant heroes, including Wolverine, Storm, Colossus, and Nightcrawler, creating the X-Men series which would go on to become the most popular American comic book of all time, especially on the back of Chris Claremont and John Byrne's run on the title. But it all began here.