X-Men character Apocalypse co-creator Louise Simonson described the first mutant's mission as originating from when he "encountered the Celestials and realized there was a time when humanity might be judged unworthy and destroyed. Consequently, he's been using Darwinian principles – survival of the fittest – to kill off the weak and force the survivors to grow stronger, to push humanity to get better and more powerful. He considers himself the Apocalypse of modern man and the father of what humanity will come next – Mutantkind." In his first appearance in X-Factor in 1986, he was clear about that desire.

Two-and-a-half decades later in X-Factor Forever, we got to see that play out further, in detail.

But in today's X-Men #13, we get a fuller history of Apocalypse, now involving the islands of Krakoa and Arakko split in twain from the original sentient island Okkara. And with his wife, Genesis, doing what she must, thousands of years prior.

Apocalypse being an Omega Level mutant, the first mutant, the oldest mutant, that might sting a little. But it also seyts up Apocalypose for his life's mission. Celestials be damned, it's all about his children and the woman he loves.

The survival of the fittest, his mission, not to make the human or mutant race ready to deal with another extinction event from a Celestial as suffered by other species, but instead to deal with The Enemy, that split Okkara and that they warred against. Suggesting that the X Of Swords battle between Krakoa and Arrako may only be a sparring battle against what comes next… will Krakoa be worthy? Did Mora Mactaggert live through any of this? Has Tarot, Saturnyne or Destiny seen this future?

