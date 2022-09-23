X-Men #15 Preview: The Children of the Vault Must Die!

In this preview of X-Men #15, Forge attempts to commit genocide on the Children of the Vault… can Cyclops stop him? Check out the preview below.

X-Men #15

by Gerry Duggan & Joshua Cassara, cover by Martin Coccolo

FEAR THE CHILDREN! The Children of the Vault – hyper-evolved humans from a society whose time moves much faster than our own. Each time the X-Men defeat them, they retreat to their home, evolving further to a new, more advanced generation. This time, they will not be stopped so easily.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.65"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609999301511

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960609999301521 – X-MEN 15 DODSON MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609999301531 – X-MEN 15 DAUTERMAN TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.