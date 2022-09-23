X-Men #15 Preview: The Children of the Vault Must Die!

In this preview of X-Men #15, Forge attempts to commit genocide on the Children of the Vault… can Cyclops stop him? Check out the preview below.

X-Men #15
by Gerry Duggan & Joshua Cassara, cover by Martin Coccolo
FEAR THE CHILDREN! The Children of the Vault – hyper-evolved humans from a society whose time moves much faster than our own. Each time the X-Men defeat them, they retreat to their home, evolving further to a new, more advanced generation. This time, they will not be stopped so easily.
On sale Sep 28, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609999301511
| Rated T+
$3.99
Variants:
75960609999301521 – X-MEN 15 DODSON MIRACLEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US
75960609999301531 – X-MEN 15 DAUTERMAN TRADING CARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

