X-Men #5 Preview: Kid Omega's Psychic Journey

X-Men #5 hits stores Wednesday, featuring Kid Omega and Psylocke's mind-bending rescue mission. Can Quentin Quire keep quiet long enough to save the day?

Article Summary X-Men #5 releases on October 2nd, featuring Kid Omega and Psylocke's thrilling psychic rescue mission.

Quentin Quire, known for his big mouth, must stay silent to succeed. Can he pull it off?

Don't miss the gripping story by Jed MacKay and stunning art by Ryan Stegman.

While the X-Men engage the social-media sociopath Upstarts, Kid Omega and Psylocke dive deep into the mind of a troubled mutant. Silence: Psychic Rescue in Progress! But Quentin Quire has never been good at keeping his mouth shut…

X-Men #5

by Jed MacKay & Ryan Stegman, cover by Ryan Stegman

While the X-Men engage the social-media sociopath Upstarts, Kid Omega and Psylocke dive deep into the mind of a troubled mutant. Silence: Psychic Rescue in Progress! But Quentin Quire has never been good at keeping his mouth shut…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Oct 02, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620920000511

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620920000516 – X-MEN #5 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JEAN GREY VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920000517 – X-MEN #5 ELIZABETH TORQUE VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920000521 – X-MEN #5 J. SCOTT CAMPBELL JEAN GREY VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960620920000531 – X-MEN #5 ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO DOOM VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

