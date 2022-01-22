X-Men #7 Preview: Captain Krakoa's Secret Origin

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." Cyclops struggles to accept the implications of his own death in this preview of X-Men #7, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

X-Men #7

by Gerry Duggan & Pepe Larraz, cover by Pepe Larraz

CAPTAIN KRAKOA & THE X-MEN! Doctor Stasis makes his deadliest move yet as Captain Krakoa takes charge of the X-Men! But what is the lie at the heart of the newest mutant hero?

