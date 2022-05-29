X-Men '92: House of XCII #2 Preview: The Many Lives of Jubilee

Jubilee recaps some of her most memorable lives in this preview of X-Men '92: House of XCII #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. Check out the preview below.

X-Men '92: House of XCII #2

by Steve Foxe & Salva Espin, cover by David Baldeon

DAWN OF XCII! With the nation of Krakoa established, mutantkind is ready to defend their new nation from threats of all kinds…but the X-Men have no idea about the mutant whose secret power of resurrection lies behind the entire thing! It's the entire Krakoan age thirty years early, with everyone's favorite '90s X-Men team at the center of it all!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.58"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 01, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620255300211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620255300221 – X-MEN '92: HOUSE OF XCII 2 MANNA VARIANT – $3.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.