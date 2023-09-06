Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Immortal X-Men, Kingpin, krakoa, Moher Righteous, ms marvel, orchis

X-Men Changes To Kingpin, Shadowkat, Ms Marvel & Mother Righteous

In X-Men #26 and Immortal X-Men #15, the mitants are going through changes. Indeed a couple are bcoming mutants for the first time...

I love this intro caption to X-Men #26 by Gerry Duggan, published today from Marvel Comics, as a way of defining the power of the Kingpin. And also a recognition of the way powers play out in the America of today. You can have all the superpowers in the world, but you need the law on your side. Seems rather relevant as the US courts play out the latest political drama…

With Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, as the new White King of the Hellfire Club, and Toy Stark as its Black King, both human – albeit it intimately involved with the mutant world. Married to – and in love with – the missing mutant Typhoid Mary, he is now fully on the Krakoan side of things.

Although he has his own power plays to make.

Ms Marvel has been going through her own changes, now defined as a mutant, with Kama Khan as an inflitrator of Orchis's activities in New York. Not an infiltration of course, that's Firestar's job.

She also knows how to wield power in a modern world beyond her shape-changing super-powers. And which way to hold her phone for TikTok.

Whereas in Immortal X-Men #15, on a planet that many of the Krakoan mutants ended up, exiled by Orchis, it seems that Mother Righteous is among them, and revealing her own identity.

And she's been working with Orchis. But no need to mention that bit, right? But yes, like Ms Marvel, also now defined as a mutant. Despite being one of the Sinisters, a clone of Nathaniel Essex, by way of his late wife's genetics. And as much a manipulator as the rest of them. as well as a magic wielder, what mutant powers does she have?

Lots of small powers combined can make a really big one. But, hey, if she calls Margaret Thatcher evil, she can't be that bad, right? Right? Talking of evil, Kitty Pryde, Shadowcat, is now Kate Pryde, Shadowkat. And she now does the kind of thing that she used to try and stop Wolverine from doing.

It is unwise to take a job as a security guard working for Orchis in the Marvel Universe. At least they wear full-headed hoods, so you don't see the life drain from their eyes…

No 401K is worth this, surely.

