Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Hellfire Vigil, krakoa

X-Men Comics Would Like To Remind You About The Hellfire Vigil Today

The X-Men comics would like to remind you about the Hellfire Vigil today (XSpoilers)

Article Summary The Hellfire Vigil continues to impact the current X-Men: From The Ashes comics storyline in major ways.

Magik, Laura Kinney, and others reflect on the Hellfire Vigil in new releases like Magik #8 and Wolverine #9.

Uncanny X-Men and Giant-Size X-Men #2 both revisit the fallout and alliances from the Vigil event today.

X-Men: Hellfire Vigil ties together Krakoan era threads as Marvel launches a new era for mutantkind.

Spoilers, spoilers, spoilers, but not really big ones. Six weeks ago, Marvel Comics published X-Men: Hellfire Vigil by Jed MacKay and Netho Diaz, running around the current X-Men: From The Ashes line of books as they put a cap on the whole Krakoan Age thing.

Okay, well mostly, today's Magik #8, Illyana Rasputin is still going on about it, and in Marvel's best selling non X-Men/Uncanny Xbook, she probably gets to do that.

But others are reminiscing more about The Hellfire Vigil, such as in today's Laura Kinney: Wolverine #9.

And in today's Uncanny X-Men, it comes up not just once…

…not just twice…

…but a full three times. And as for those opposing camps mentioned, in Giant Size X-Men #2, also out today, Rogue does extend an olive branch…

I mean I could go on about this a lot, but as Magik says…

I don't know, you can still do a lot when talking, right Agent Lundqvist?

Man, I remember when Scott would only get a bloody nose from too much optic blasting… Magik #8

by Ashley Allen, German Peralta, Matt Horak, X-Men #20 by Jed MacKay, Ryan Stegman, Netho Diaz, Giant-Size X-Men #2 by Collin Kelly, Adam Kubert and Laura Kinney: Wolverine #9 by Erica Schultz, Giada Belviso are all published by Marvel Comics today.

Magik #8

by Ashley Allen, German Peralta, Matt Horak

WELCOME TO THE SOCIETY OF THE ETERNAL DAWN. WE CANCEL APOCALYPSES. Tenuous alliances with both Liminal and his ancient enemies bring Magik and Moonstar to Sin City! Can the mystic mutants trust either side? And has Magik found a new calling in the Society's mission or a new addiction?

by Ashley Allen, German Peralta, Matt Horak WELCOME TO THE SOCIETY OF THE ETERNAL DAWN. WE CANCEL APOCALYPSES. Tenuous alliances with both Liminal and his ancient enemies bring Magik and Moonstar to Sin City! Can the mystic mutants trust either side? And has Magik found a new calling in the Society's mission or a new addiction? X-Men#20

by Jed MacKay, Ryan Stegman, Netho Diaz

A second Iron Night brings with it consequences, and Cyclops has some explaining to do on behalf of the X-Men. But even a born leader can reach a breaking point – and Cyclops has had to do ever so much explaining recently…

by Jed MacKay, Ryan Stegman, Netho Diaz A second Iron Night brings with it consequences, and Cyclops has some explaining to do on behalf of the X-Men. But even a born leader can reach a breaking point – and Cyclops has had to do ever so much explaining recently… Laura Kinney: Wolverine #9

by Erica Schultz, Giada Belviso

YOU DEMANDED IT! GABBY KINNEY IS BACK! GABBY KINNEY reunites with her sister LAURA…and brings trouble with her! But is it enough to tear the Kinney sisters apart? PLUS: XARUS, the SON OF DRACULA, is on the scene!

by Erica Schultz, Giada Belviso YOU DEMANDED IT! GABBY KINNEY IS BACK! GABBY KINNEY reunites with her sister LAURA…and brings trouble with her! But is it enough to tear the Kinney sisters apart? PLUS: XARUS, the SON OF DRACULA, is on the scene! Giant-Size X-Men #2

by Collin Kelly, Adam Kubert

ALL OF MUTANT HISTORY STANDS BEHIND HER. NOW, IN THE CULMINATION OF HER JOURNEY, MS. MARVEL STANDS AGAINST LEGION – BUT NOT ALONE! It all comes down to this. The final confrontation between the mad Old Man Legion and the New Mutant, Ms. Marvel. At stake: Jersey City, New York and the White Hot Room itself. Kamala Khan understands now what it truly means to be a mutant – but will that be enough to stand against the most powerful enemy she has ever faced? Will she truly stand alone? And how will the aftermath of this adventure change Kamala Khan forever? Find out in this can't-miss issue with breathtaking art by the legendary ADAM KUBERT! Plus, a Revelations story by Jed MacKay that introduces a major new player in the X-Universe!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!