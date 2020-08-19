X-Men On The Problems Of Bringing People Back From The Dead SPOILERS

What We Do In The Shadows featured the dead vampires meeting up with their own ghosts. Their own souls, trapped with unfinished business, and totally separate from their lives as a vampire. It reminded me of Paul Rainey's Ghost Zombie strip which has the ghost of someone rooming with their own zombie. With hilarious consequences.

Today's X-Men: Empyre #4 manages a similar feat. With new character find Explodey Boy, who died during the Genoshan massacre and then revived by Krakoa and The Five, being sent on a mission to meet the zombie version of himself, revived by a very naughty Scarlet Witch.

And while the reunion is brief, it does suggest that this is the kind of thing that is going to happen more and more, when a Missing-Presumed-Dead nturns outr not to be dead. The Xbooks have just gone through a story that was all about confirming the death of Aurora so she can be revived, but at some point, that verification process is going to be bypassed…

Cable #3 sees another way to revive the dead, with Teen Cable (or Bable) visiting his own future corpse to recycle his own time machine, which will one day be embedded in his own cyborg arm.

That was in 1992, Deadpool. We also get the first confirmed return of The Externals with a flashback with Apocalypse going back a few hundred years.

And a confirmation in Excalibur #11 of the way to kill an External and steal their power with a certain sword to the heart. X Of Swords here we come.

But they also have ways to reverse that and bring Externals back from the dead – no Krakoan Five necessary.

While the Mutant Therapy Group of Wolverine #4 has their own solution to keeping mutants from healing, or from being brought back from the dead…

Remember the mention of vampires and Dracula using Wolverine's blood to daywalk in Wolverine #1? There are other ways to bring back the undead, and Krakoa seems to be involved with them all rigfht now.

Wolverine #4, Excalibur #11, Cable #3 and X-Men: Empyre #4 are published today.