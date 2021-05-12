What Happened To X-Men and Fantastic Four? Heroes Reborn #2 Spoilers

Heroes Reborn #2 is out this week, alongside two other spinoff titles, Hyperion And The Imperial Guard #1 and Peter Parker, The Amazing Shutterbug #1. And they both tie into the main title directly, as the series explores this newly created reality. And no, no mention of Mephisto being responsible for this creation yet, but he obviously is, come on.

So as we run through Hyperion's day in Heroes Reborn #2, seeing Hyperion fighting a Brood-infected Gladiator and the Imperial Guard…

Hyperion And The Imperial Guard #1 shows us how that went down, as the final issue of a long-running series.

With one last mission…

That goes horribly wrong.

And we know it is. And as Peter Parker, Shutterbug, turns up in Heroes Reborn #2…

With Hyperion doing his thing, we get to see how he views Peter Parker.

As well as those around him, those who never got to be Avengers,

And revealing a new reality for Winter Soldier, Black Widow and the Red Guard, Namor and their version of the X-Men…

We see where Peter Parker's timeline diverged…

Another reality for others, such as Carolyn Trainer, Doc Octopus, and more besides.

We see Peter Parker framing his own reality in a different way. That scene from Heroes Reborn, playing out from Peter Parker's perspective.

Creating a Jimmy Olsen-style character for Hyperion to respond to.

With the same scene playing out from a different perspective – and a photo opportunity.

Although Namor, it seems, wasn;t always perceived in that way, and the textbooks have a different story.

You also get to see other Marvel characters living different lives. Johnny Storm meeting up with the Starjammers.

Not a member of the Fantastic Four. While Ben Grimm and Reed Richards are working with the Negative Zone prisons.

And as for the X-Men, we have Havok and Cyclops with their father in the Starjammers.

Clearly, they escaped what happened to the Mutant Force. And Tony Stark, still an arms dealer, seems to have a local franchise… a shooting range and bar combined. What could possibly go wrong? And oh look, it happens to have the street address of 616. Is there a way through to a previous reality, courtesy of an alcoholic gun runner?

Because some folk are certainly seeing through this history. We have seen Blade as the only one who definitely remembers the old reality, and a suggestion that Nighthawk might as well. But Hyperion is also being plagued by issues as a version of The Beyonder combined with Mister Mxyzptlk seems to know the truth.

Or at least his Sky Sharks do. And The Incredible Hulk knows that everything is wrong, remembering the Marvel Universe as it was. Is this as a result of his own history with Mephisto and as The Immortal Hulk?

Worth keeping an eye out – and look for more Heroes Reborn news tomorrow.

HEROES REBORN #2 (OF 7)

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210509

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Dale Keown, Ed McGuinness (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

Make way for the adventures of Marvel's Mightiest Megastar, the all-powerful Hyperion! When America's solar-powered, super-sentinel of liberty looks to return his archenemy Victor Von Doom to the other-dimensional prison of the Negative Zone, mighty Hyperion must deal with a breakout of his most powerful enemies, such as Ultron, General Annihilus and the Immortal Hulk. Plus: A special backup tale starring Blade, Earth's last living vampire.

Rated T+ In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $4.99 HEROES REBORN HYPERION AND IMPERIAL GUARD #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210535

(W) Ryan Cady (A) Michele Bandini, Stephen Byrne (CA) Chris Sprouse

The teenage Hyperion's cosmic quests with his Shi'ar friends near their end, but none of the young heroes are ready to say farewell. A quick mission in the Negative Zone sounds like the perfect coda to a storied fellowship…but what awaits Hyperion, Gladiator and the rest is horror and agony beyond their wildest nightmares!

Also included in this issue: a special preview of the new spinoff series, THE STARJAMMERS!

Rated T+ In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $4.99 HEROES REBORN PETER PARKER AMAZING SHUTTERBUG #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAR210537

(W) Marc Bernardin (A) Rafael De Latorre (CA) Mike McKone

Peter Parker is the biggest Hyperion fan in the world, and he also just happens to be chummy with his favorite hero thanks to a photography gig at the Daily Bugle! SURELY, nothing can go wrong, with his camera (and him) in the heart of the action… Right?

Rated T In Shops: May 12, 2021 SRP: $4.99

