X-Men Preview Double Feature: Wolverine #16 and SWORD #8

Wolverine #16 and SWORD #8 are both in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and in honor of Wolverine's double-endowment (and because Marvel stingily only gave us a total of four actual preview pages for both books), we figured we'd combine them both here in a double feature preview so that, like Cyclops, you can really get your fill, if you know what we mean. First, check out this stunning one-page preview of Wolverine #16. There must be one hell of a reveal on page two of this book.

WOLVERINE #16

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Ben Percy (A / CA) Adam Kubert

THE SOLEM TRUTH!

The game is nearly over… but when SOLEM is involved, that's just an excuse to change the rules. Did you figure out the mystery before WOLVERINE? Parental Advisory

In Shops: 9/29/2021

SRP: $3.99

And last but not least, a preview of SWORD #8.

SWORD #8

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Al Ewing (A) Guiu Vilanova (CA) Stefano Caselli

LONG LIVE THE QUEEN!

By the time you're reading this, you know. You know who sits in the central seat of Arakko. You know who speaks for Sol. Storm rules. But when you have to prove to your people who you are, every single day without fail…What becomes of who you were? Rated T+

In Shops: 9/29/2021

SRP: $3.99