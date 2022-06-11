X-Men Red #3 Preview: Welcome Back, Cable

Cable is brought back with a special enhancement in this preview of X-Men Red #3, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. No, not that kind of special enhancement! What's wrong with you people?! Check out the preview below.

X-Men Red #3

by Al Ewing & Stefano Caselli, cover by Russell Dauterman

POWER GRAB! TARN THE UNCARING waged war and torture on Arakko for centuries. He's the most hated being on Mars…and he sits on their ruling council. ABIGAIL BRAND has a plan to remedy that – and reap the rewards. So does ROBERTO DA COSTA. But only one of them can win…and Tarn's going to make at least one mutant pay the price for it!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620212600311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620212600321 – X-MEN RED 3 ADAMS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620212600331 – X-MEN RED 3 CLARKE ARAKKO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620212600341 – X-MEN RED 3 GOMEZ VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620212600351 – X-MEN RED 3 RUAN AAPI HERITAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US

