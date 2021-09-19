X-Men's Trial of Magneto #2 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And while X-Men: Trial Of Magneto tops the charts, notably Batman 89 outsells Joker, and Harley Quinn: The Animated Series outsells the Justice League. And Primordial #1 makes for a strong start.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

X-Men: Trial of Magneto #2 Batman 89 #2 Joker #7 Fantastic Four #35 Star Wars Darth Vader #16 Eternals Rising Thanos #1 Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: Eat, Bang, Kill Tour #1 Kang the Conqueror #2 Primordial #1 Justice League #67

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.

Who had this to say…

Graham Crackers Comics: If Magneto wasn't right, he was definitely number one. Fantastic Four doesn't make our top 5 very often, so congrats to them this week.

Ssalesfish: Batman '89 took a slight dip from last month's issue 1 with the thing I noticed being that people weren't buying both covers nearly as much. Still a huge hit by all means but a little off from the huge numbers of that first issue. X-men Trial of Magneto, Harley Quinn Animated's comic, and Eternals were all noteworthy. That Eternals book may have sold better than the regular ongoing #1 did but I don't have that data in front of me to be sure but Thanos may have done the trick.

Rodman Comics: This week Marvel only had two books make it into the top ten for us. Batman 89 issue 2 took the top spot for us. Primordial 1 did very well for Image, beating out all the Marvel titles here. Bettie Page Curse of the Banshee 4 had a strong showing with all of the variant covers this week managed to break into our top ten.

The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List returns next week. If your store would like to be involved, get in touch.