X-O Manowar #2 Returns From Valiant in November

Bleeding Cool has pointed out that for October 2020, Valiant only has one new item, the Doctor Tomorrow trade paperback. It has also rescheduled a couple of late titles for the month as well. But in November will have at least one new solicitation – or, rather, a resolicitation. X-O Manowar #1 came out just before shutdown and #2 was solicited for April, #2 for May and #3 for June. But X-O Manowar #2 has now been rescheduled for November.

Aric of Dacia, aka X-O MANOWAR, is back and heading in a bold new direction with Harvey Award-winner DENNIS "HOPELESS" HALLUM (Star Wars: Darth Vader – Dark Visions) and astonishing artist EMILIO LAISO (Marvel's Spider-Man: Velocity). The first issue earned a spot in the top 100 best-selling comics when it debuted. Now, the action-packed second issue is set to arrive in comic shops on November 25th, 2020, with covers by Eisner Award-winning artist CHRISTIAN WARD (Invisible Kingdom), NETHO DIAZ (G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero), and a 1:25 variant by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (Wonder Woman: Dead Earth). "X-O Manowar has always been a nuclear missile with the mind of a noble warrior," remarked Dennis. "He's unstoppable in combat. Need to defeat an alien warlord? Repel an intergalactic invasion or end a war? Aric's your guy. But this time, X-O Manowar is acting locally. What happens when a nuclear missile moves in down the street? How does a superweapon playing superhero save the neighborhood? How does he change the world?"

X-O MANOWAR (2020) #2 CVR A WARD (RES)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

JUN201424

(W) Dennis "Hopeless" Hallum (A) Emilio Laiso (CA) Christian Ward

A new threat emerges from the fires of X-O's latest battle!

Can X-O save the day, or does the world need a new kind of hero?In Shops: Nov 25, 2020

SRP: $3.99