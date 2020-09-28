X Of Swords Slashes Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 28th September 2020

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what are known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. And this week? It is all about Batman for Batman Day… If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And apologies for the day – the weekend was hell. More hell than usual, I mean.

X Of Swords topped the bestseller charts with its launch issue, but even Immortal She-Hulk beat out the Death Metal one-shot this week. Juggernaut had a strong launch, Maestro has been really strong and Batgirl got a bit of the Joker War effect.

X Of Swords Creation #1 Immortal She-Hulk #1 Dark Knights Death Metal Speed Metal #1 Juggernaut #1 Venom #28 Action Comics #1,025 Maestro #2 Star Wars Bounty Hunters #5 Spider-Man #4 Batgirl #49

Ssalefish Comics, A pretty great week for new comics, even if DC had a lighter Tuesday this time around. X Of Swords took the top spot, boosted by consistently high X-Men readership and the promise of an exciting event from Hickman and Howard. Just about all of our Immortal Hulk marks picked up Immortal She-Hulk, as well as a ton of other folks excited to see the character back in her own solo title, making for a great premiere. Juggernaut slid in around the middle of our list, and is off to a pretty promising start as well. Heard a few comments throughout the week about X Of Swords being "22 parts" so I'm interested to see if the length helps it or hurts it.

Graham Crackers Comics X of SWORDS & DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL were neck & neck for the #1 spot. Will be interesting to see who hit #1 across all the different stores participating. JUGGERNAUT performed better than expected – nice to see MARVEL using a popular character that hasn't had much going for him of late – I believe his last solo book was in 1999! IMMORTAL SHE-HULK not only did better than I'd expected, it was also a good read. MARVEL pretty much dominated the charts this week with DC only taking two of the spots in our 12 stores.

Collector's Paradise Pasadena, Batman leading to the crazy issue #100 is hot, and DC owned 3 of the top 10 spots, with Detective $10 issue, Justice League Death Metal tie-in. Marvel got a TON of help from the Alex Ross Timeless covers, which sold gangbusters for us, with a lot of customers committing to the full run. It shows, Variants DO have a place in our industry if done judiciously and in a special way, not just slapped on every book in silly quantity ( I am looking at you, Eternals #1 with 38 covers, ridiculous). Indies continue to impress with a VERY strong 2nd issue of Seven Secrets, and a great Punisher-in-Hell book HEAVY from Vault. Those two publishers continue to lead the pack in indie content, and the OG daddy Image Comics impressed this week with Stillwater #1. Overall, we are trying as much as possible to champion new Indie books because … DC no longer likes us.

Rodman Comics, Solid sales week. Juggernaut 1 was the surprise seller of the week. We sold out quickly and reordered the title. Thankfully Marvel did have more on hand.

Famous Faces & Funnies. Marvel had a strong showing despite DC taking the top two spots in our Weekly FFF Top Ten. Speed Metal took the #1 spot outselling every other book by at least 10 copies. The Death Metal one shots have been real hit or miss and Speed Metal is definitely a hit. Batman's penultimate Joker War issue was our second best seller, outselling X of Swords debut issue by one copy. Juggernaut also started strong. Immortal She-Hulk sold well despite being a one shot tie in to a dead event. The back half of our Top Ten were "old reliable" titles like Thor, Venom and Batman/Superman along with Batgirl getting that Joker War bump. Spider-Man from JJ Abrams took a nice long hiatus and came back to enough sales that it managed to sneak in to the #6 spot. Spidey sells though, so that makes sense.

