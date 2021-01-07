Yanick Paquette On Leaving DC Comics

Bleeding Cool has been talking about just how different DC Comics is going to look, with departing talent, in 2021. One such name is Yanick Paquette, even though he has a monster of a DC Comics project going to FOC soon, and was a big part of the Death Metal #7 finale. He posted to Facebook, saying;

Death Metal #7 is out there. As it turned out, this is a fitting celebratory end to my 10 years tenure at DC. I'll venture to some unannounced stuff for a while, but no doubt I'll get back to DC at some point. ( there's still my epic last WW earth one volume in March) . But for now, I'll eat some of those tubers Swamp thing is handing out and chill.

Other creators paid their tribute:

JG Jones: Going out on top! Mikel Janín: I thought you had been at DC for longer, I'm making 10 years soon too! Anyway, I'll be checking your work, wherever it hits. You're an amazing artist! And of course, this spread is SPECTACULAR! Yanick Paquette: Well, I was doing stuff for DC in 1999, but my last exclusive stretch is from 2010 with Return of Bruce Wayne. Also, thanks brother. I'm sure DC will do fantastically this year, I have full trust In Marie Javins. I wish I could help out, but I made other plans already. Keep faith.

Also on the stand this week, my Teen Titans Perez era homage in Generations Shattered #1.

Couldn't without drawing Yara at least once.

Wonder Woman: Earth One Volume 3 by Grant Morrison, Yanick Paquette and Nathan Fairburn is published by DC Comics in and I understand it is going to be quite the political treatise and goes to FOC this Sunday.

The epic conclusion to the New York Times bestselling original graphic novel series from superstar and critically acclaimed duo Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette is here! Diana, now queen of the Amazons, must assemble the disparate Amazonian tribes for the first time in a millennium. Max Lord's assault on Paradise Island with his destructive A.R.E.S. armors is on the horizon, and in order to weather the war that is coming, Wonder Woman will need the full might of her sisters by her side! Can Diana finally bring her message of peace to Man's World, or will Max Lord's war burn the world and the Amazons to ashes? Continuing the tradition of the critically acclaimed Earth One tales that challenge the status quo of the comics industry, Wonder Woman: Earth One Vol. 3 is Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette's final installment of this visionary and enterprising graphic novel series.