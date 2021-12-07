Yasuki Tanaka's Summertime Rendering to be Published by Udon in 2022

Udon Entertainment announced today that it has acquired the English print rights to the manga series Summertime Rendering, by Yasuki Tanaka. Summertime Rendering was originally published digitally on Shueisha's digital magazine Shonen Jump+ and on the website Manga Plus from 2017-2021. Udon's print edition will be a new English-language translation and will begin publishing in 2022. Summertime Rendering tells the story of a tragic incident calls a young man named Shinpei back to his hometown on the remote island of Higotoshima, Japan. But something sinister awaits upon his return, and a chilling sequence of events unfolds that will have dire consequences for Shinpei, for Japan, and for the entire world.

It was recently announced that Summertime Rendering will receive an anime adaptation directed by Ayumi Watanabe (Space Brothers), and series organized by Hiroshi Seko (Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan). The adaptation is schedule to stream on Disney+ and other distribution platforms operated by Disney beginning in 2022.

"This will be the first Shonen Jump manga that Udon has published. I am very excited to work with Shueisha on this collaboration," said Udon Entertainment Chief of Operations Erik Ko. "Summertime Rendering is one of the most engaging manga I have ever read, and I am honored to have the opportunity to bring this amazing story by Tanaka-sensei to English audiences!"

Udon Entertainment is a publisher of manga, graphic novels, and original and translated art books. The publisher's best-known projects include works based on top anime properties including Neon Genesis Evangelion, Kill la Kill, FLCL, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Robotech, and video game properties including Street Fighter, Mega Man, Monster Hunter, Dark Souls, Persona, Bayonetta, Bloodborne, and many more.