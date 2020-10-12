Yen Press Announces 11 New Titles at NYCC Metaverse

Yen Press LLC announced a new slate of upcoming titles at a virtual panel, "The Yen Press Manga and Light Novel Party" during New York Comic Con Metaverse. These acquisitions included manga (Hana-chan and the Shape of the World, Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!!, In Another World With My Smartphone, Can't Stop Cursing You, Sex Education 120%, and Love of Kill), light novels (Durarara!! SH, Yokohama Station SF and Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin) and both the light novel and manga adaptation of Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense.

All announced titles are scheduled for a March and April 2021 release.

Durarara!! SH

Story by Ryohgo Narita

Illustrations by Suzuhito Yasuda

In the sequel series to the urban fantasy Durarara!!, Yahiro Mizuchi has come to Tokyo in the hopes of starting a new life (and maybe seeing the Headless Rider), but the famous Dullahan hasn't been seen in half a year—and neither has anyone who's gone to find her!

Durarara!! SH is a sequel series of the legendary Durarara!!, the most well known work by Ryohgo Narita, the creator of Baccano! and Dead Mount Death Play. With Durarara!! standing out as one of the most beloved franchises of the past decade, one that helped launch light novels in the West, Durarara!! SH is a highly anticipated release by the most passionate of light novel readers.

Hana-chan and the Shape of the World

Story and Art by Ryotaro Ueda

It's the story of a girl. A girl who lives in the country. A girl encountering fragments, both bitter and sweet, of the world around her. It's the story of the shape of her world.

Hana-chan and the Shape of the World is a unique addition to the growing category of slice-of-life manga, one that features a loveable female protagonist, a stylized art style and a story reminisicent of Yotsuba&!. Hana-chan and the Shape of the World is complete in one volume.

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san!

Story and Art by Yuichi Hiiragi

The student council president, Takane Takamine, is a beauty beyond compare, and she would normally never associate with a friendless nobody like Koushi Shirota. After seeing her undressed, however, he's forced to become her walking "closet" as she changes underwear throughout the day. But Takamine's stripping isn't merely to tease—it's the key to unleashing her time-bending powers!

Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! is a spicy romantic comedy manga that puts a sexy spin on popular science fiction tropes, one that appeals greatly to fans of the best-selling Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai looking for more of an edge.

In Another World With My Smartphone

Story by Patora Fuyuhara

Art by Soto and Eiji Usatsuka

Due to God having a bit of a clumsy accident, Touya Mochizuki is killed and reincarnated in a medieval fantasy world, along with his smartphone…? His easygoing, wondrous journey through another world starts here.

In Another World With My Smartphone is a manga adaptation of the light novel series that inspired the hit anime. The ongoing series puts a fun twist on the ever popular isekai genre.

Yokohama Station SF

Story by Tatsuyuki Tanaka

Illustrations by Yuba Isukari

In a future where Yokohama Station covers most of the island of Honshu, there are two ways of life-inside the station and outside. Life within the station is strictly controlled, and those who fail to follow the rules are expelled to the harsher world outside. When one of these exiles receives a temporary ticket to go into the station, he's also given a mission to find the leader of a group determined to free humanity.

Yokohama Station SF is a dystopian science fiction novel that has enjoyed best-seller status in Japan. An epic tale that is complete in one volume, Yokohama Station SF is a must-read for fans of Japanese science fiction novels.

Can't Stop Cursing You

Story by Kensuke Koba

Art by Natsuko Uruma

Those who make contracts with devils gain the power to curse others to death. Their mortal enemy: the Curse Detective Kiyoharu Saeyama, who uses traces of the curses left on their victims to uncover the identities of these sick killers. Let this deadly, paranormal game of psychological warfare begin!

Can't Stop Cursing You is an edgy and suspenseful manga series that features a stylish and often gruesome art style. A relatively new series that is quickly gaining traction in Japan, Can't Stop Cursing You is a welcome addition to the ever popular category of psychological thriller manga.

Sex Education 120%

Story by Kikiki Tataki

Art by Hotomura

Gym teacher Tsuji-sensei has one mission: help with Japan's terrible modern sex education standards. The problem is, her students barely know their birds from their bees! Between a girl who already has a girlfriend, a hard-core BL lover, and a girl who only cares about cats, Tsuji-sensei has her work cut out for her.

Sex Education 120% is a school life manga that takes a comedic and sexy approach to discuss the topic of sex education. Led by an eccentric cast of characters all with their own lovable quirks, Sex Education 120% answers all the questions one would ask (and might not know to ask!) on a very important subject.

Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin

Story by Kennoji

Illustration by KWKM

Roland is the world's greatest assassin, he's a man who's taken a worthless skill and made it so powerful that he managed to kill the greatest demon lord that's ever lived. He could live out the rest of his days as a wealthy and famous man, but instead chooses…an exceedingly normal life working at an adventurer's guild?! For someone as exceptional as Roland, aiming for a normal life won't come easy, however…

Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill is Actually a Legendary Assassin is an adventurous fantasy light novel series that is growing in popularity. The light novel series features popular RPG elements and a protagonist who shows himself to be a reluctant hero, an increasingly popular element seen in some of today's hottest light novel series.

Love of Kill

Story and Art by Fe

She's a professional hitman. And he…is also a professional hitman. And she's his target. Caught in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse, will she fall first…or will he?

Love of Kill is a thrilling manga series filled with intriguing action and romance. Originally a webcomic that has enjoyed success for years, Love of Kill is a dramatic and compelling romance story unlike any manga seen in the West.

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense (light novel)

Story by Yuumikan

Illustrations by Koin

When it comes to the VRMMO NewWorld Online, Kaede Honjou isn't your run-of-the-mill greenhorn gamer. Forgoing a typical stat allocation for her Great Shielder, Maple, she pumps all her points into defense from the get-go! Her reasoning? "I don't want to get hurt." With no magic, agility, or strength to speak of, this walking fortress will have to get creative to beat the baddies early on. But little does she know that her pure-stat build will propel her to chaotic new heights that even the game admins couldn't account for!

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense is the light novel series that inspired the hit anime that stands out as one of the most popular of 2020. Led by an adorable and endearing protagonist, this series excellently combines action, comedy and ever popular RPG elements to tell a story that appeals to a wide audience.

Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense (manga)

Story by Yuumikan

Art by Oimoto

Original Illustrations by Koin

When Kaede Honjou agrees to try out VRMMO gaming with her best friend from high school, her inexperience and "I don't want to get hurt" outlook cause her to max out her defense points—leaving her with no attack points to speak of! Luckily for her, the game's mod system is diverse enough that a little creativity boosts her special abilities to heights beyond the game admins' wildest imaginations…Will this noob become a new star in NewWorld Online?

The Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense manga does an amazing job portraying the events of the highly-anticipated light novel series in an art style that is just as adorable as its protagonist. This manga adaptation appeals greatly to fans of the upcoming light novel series as well as the hit anime.