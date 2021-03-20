Yen Press Announces 2 New Upcoming Light Novels

Yen Press has announced the future release of I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss, a romantic comedy isekai series, and No Game No Life Practical War Game, the highly anticipated prequel volume of the iconic No Game No Life.

"I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss" cover courtesy of Yen Press.

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss

Story by Sarasa Nagase

Illustration by Mai Murasaki

What's the best thing to do when the shock of a broken engagement revives memories of a past life? Break all the rules, obviously! That's exactly how a villainous young lady should act, and there's no better way to do that except claiming the demon king as her own… 

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss is a romantic fantasy isekai in which our heroine (or our villainess, as the case may be) is reincarnated in the world of an otome game and starts her own evil enterprise. This light novel series is the basis of the I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss manga set to debut this coming July.

"No Game No Life Practical War Game" cover courtesy of Yen Press

No Game No Life Practical War Game

Story by Yuu Kamiya

Before the creation of Disboard, a world where everything is decided by games, there raged a terrible war among the stars. But the Immanity weren't the only ones fighting to end it—one elf had her own dreams for the future: "Whoever's left standing once all the stars are destroyed is the winner." In other words: anything goes! Follow Think Nirvalen's exploits during the Great War, along with several out-of-this-world short stories originally included in the anime's bonus features!

No Game No Life Practical War Games is a prequel collection of short stories involving the character Think Nirvalen—the legendary elf leader from the days of the Great War. With No Game No Life standing out as one of the most iconic properties of the past decade, this highly-anticipated release is a must-read for fans eager to delve deeper into the lore of this amazing light novel series.

I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss and No Game No Life Practical War Game are scheduled to release September 2021.

Adi Tantimedh is a filmmaker, screenwriter and novelist who just likes to writer. He wrote radio plays for the BBC Radio, “JLA: Age of Wonder” for DC Comics, “Blackshirt” for Moonstone Books, and “La Muse” for Big Head Press. Most recently, he wrote “Her Nightly Embrace”, “Her Beautiful Monster” and “Her Fugitive Heart”, a trilogy of novels featuring a British-Indian private eye published by Atria Books, a division Simon & Schuster.

