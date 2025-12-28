Posted in: Comics, Digital, Manga, Recent Updates, Yen Press | Tagged: light novel, manga, TRPG Advanced Rule Book, Yen Press

Yen Press Announces 9 New Manga Titles for Summer 2026

Yen Press announced 9 new manga titles for publication in summer 2026, including Mobile Suit Gundam, Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san, and more.

Article Summary Yen Press reveals nine new titles for Summer 2026, including manga, a light novel, and a TRPG rulebook.

Highlights include Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury—Vanadis Heart and Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san.

Diverse genres span mecha action, heartfelt drama, romantic comedies, and supernatural tales.

Official release dates to be announced by Yen Press on their social media channels soon.

Yen Press announced nine new manga releases to kick off the summer season, ranging from mecha-packed action, tender and tragic slice-of-life manga, heart-pounding romances, and more. Releasing in June 2026, the debut list includes eight manga (Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury—Vanadis Heart; See You There, Beyond the Ocean; A Timid Lady was Turned into an Ugly Cat, but on the Verge of Fainting Is Picked Up by the Most Fearsome Military Duke; Thank You for Taking Care of Our Boy Banri; The Daughter of the Demon Lord Is Too Kind!; Sentenced to Be a Hero; and Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san Complete Omnibus), one light novel (Melody of the Boundary), and one tabletop companion rule book (Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! TRPG Advanced Rule Book).

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury—Vanadis Heart

By Chika Tojo

It has been five years since the Vanadis Incident, in which all Gundams became forbidden… These mobile suits were deemed "curses," but now they're running amok on Earth. From Chika Tojo, the artist behind the manga adaptation of The Saga of Tanya the Evil, comes The Witch from Mercury's first official spin-off manga!

See You There, Beyond the Ocean

By Chiao Meow

Art by Monday Recover

In third grade, Wu Xiaorong was the class outcast, an introverted girl who hated going to school. But all that changed when she met Tong Kewei, the cheerful and outgoing popular girl. The two couldn't be more different, and Wu Xiaorong assumed they'd never interact—but to her surprise, they began bonding over their shared love for drawing comics. Thus begins the story of a beautiful, bittersweet friendship, the ups and downs of childhood, and a project left forever unfinished…

A Timid Lady was Turned into an Ugly Cat, but on the Verge of Fainting Is Picked Up by the Most Fearsome Military Duke

By otori

Original Story by Ema Okadachi

Art by Kou Kusaka

Marie's life as a viscount's daughter is snatched away when her own sister curses her to become a cat…and then steals her betrothed! Forsaken, she collapses from hunger, when tender hands reach out—and on the other side is the undefeated duke with a reputation for being cruel and unfeeling?! Marie's turn from misfortune to a comfortable cat life begins here!

Thank You for Taking Care of Our Boy Banri

By Chitose Kaido

When trend-chasing college girl Nanase got the offer from her sister, she could hardly believe her ears! A chance to work at the same talent agency as THE Banri Narita—as his temporary manager, no less—is absolutely, completely a dream come true! That is…until she meets the man behind the stan. Alluring, amicable Banri is a cruel tyrant, incredibly demanding, and uncaring that he's working her into the ground! However, now that she's seen the star without his twinkle…are the embers of her celebrity crush igniting a new fire in her heart?

The Daughter of the Demon Lord Is Too Kind!

By YUUYA SAKAMOTO

The fearsome Demon King who seeks to conquer the entire world has abruptly put a pause on his campaign. The reason: His daughter is so kind that he's worried she'll stray from the path of demons! Determined to turn her into a merciless and fearsome heir worthy of the throne, he enlists the help of his trusted aide. World domination can wait, for a parent's duties come before a king's! And so begins a devilishly cute and heartwarming comedy!

Sentenced to Be a Hero

Art by Natsumi Inoue

Original Story by Rocket Shokai Gakuto Coda

Original Character Design by MEPHISTO

Hero: a title that carries the most severe punishment a criminal can earn. Why? Because these "heroes" are the front line in humanity's war against the Demon Blight. Driven mad by centuries of fighting, the penal hero forces are made up of the most morally bankrupt to exist throughout history. They fight without hope of redemption, driven mad at the helplessness of their mission as the fallen are resurrected to continue struggling for all eternity. It is to this chaos that Xylo Forbartz—former captain of the Order of Holy Knights—is sentenced for his crime of deicide. But after he encounters Teoritta, an unknown goddess of swords, the two will forge a pact with the power to change the course of history, and maybe save the world from annihilation…

Skull-face Bookseller Honda-san Complete Omnibus

By * Honda

Ever wonder what it's like to sell comics at a Japanese bookstore? Honda provides a hilarious firsthand account from the front lines! Whether it's handling the store, out-of-print books, or enthusiastic manga fans, Honda takes on every challenge. And now, all the observations and shenanigans have been collected into one complete volume!

Melody of the Boundary (Light Novel)

By Toshiya Miyata

Kyousuke and Kai are two up-and-coming musicians. However, the day before their big debut, Kai passes away in a terrible traffic accident. Three years later, Kyousuke has all but given up music when his supposedly deceased partner appears before him as if nothing happened. Kai reminds his friend of the magic of music, encouraging him to start playing again. Can Kyousuke overcome his past and bring the color back into his world once more?

Konosuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! TRPG Advanced Rule Book

Adapted by F.E.A.R.

Original Story by Natsume Akatsuki

Original Illustration by Kurone Mishima

At long last, the advanced rule book for the tabletop role-playing game in the world of Konosubahas arrived! Discover new elements in addition to detailed explanations of advanced classes, such as the brand-new Demon King's Army, that will allow you to enjoy this wacky world even more. It's time to get out of Axel, the Town of Beginnings, and have a truly high-level adventure!

Exact publication dates will be announced on Yen Press' social media accounts.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!