Yen Press Announces Huge Slate of Fall 2023 Titles at Sakura-Con

Yen Press held a panel at Sakura-Con 2023, where they announced twenty-three new acquisitions being published under its Yen Press and Yen On imprints. The Fall 2023 lineup of titles includes sixteen manga titles, five novels, and two art books.

The Deer King (novel)

By Nahoko Uehashi

Van, a former soldier made slave, toils away endlessly in a salt mine. An unexpected chance at liberation drops in his lap when a pack of infected dogs pass through, killing everyone but him and a young girl called Yuna. Van hopes to make a peaceful life for himself now that he's escaped. However, the disease that cleared out the mine is rapidly spreading, placing him and his ward at the center of a conflict greater than any the world has ever seen.

The Deer King (manga)

Story by Nahoko Uehashi

Art by Taro Sekiguchi

Van resolves to fight the Zol Empire and save his homeland, only to be captured and sent to the salt mines. Then one night, a pack of wild dogs attacks the mine, trailing a mysterious and deadly disease in their wake. Van and a young girl named Yuna are the sole survivors of the disaster. But why? And where do they go from here?

Glitch

By Shima Shinya

"Are you one of the ones who can see them?"

Minato notices something strange about their new town on their very first day of school when they witness an eerie shadow. Together with their little sister Akira and their new friends, they set out to investigate what's behind the bizarre visions plaguing them.

One More Step, Come Stand by My Side

By Takeda Toryumon

The wordless time a kidnapped princess and her fingerless caretaker spend together. The ten minutes an ordinary woman spends with her stalker. The six months a man learns is all he has left to spend with his beloved, terminally ill wife. These are some of the moments we have to share with the people featured in this collection of seven of Takeda Toryumon's manga one-shots, including his highly acclaimed The Wife I Loved Dearly.

I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time

Story by Mato Kousaka

Illustration by Gaou

Alina Clover signed up to be a receptionist for the Adventurers Guild, thinking it would be her ticket to the good life. Unfortunately, her dream gig turns into an overtime nightmare whenever adventurers get stuck clearing a dungeon. To save herself from paperwork, Alina takes to beating down monsters herself to solve the problem! Now she just needs to keep her activities a secret…

Only I Know the Ghoul Saved the World

Story by Myojin Katou

Illustration by Kasu Komeshiro

While on her first foray into the Labyrinth, amateur adventurer Alice finds herself surrounded by ferocious beastmen. All seems lost, but she's saved by a young man named Leon, who claims to be a monster himself. Alice believes there's more to him than that, however. She thinks Leon might be exactly what this ruined world needs: a hero.

The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey

Story by Rokusyou • Usuasagi

Art by Ken Terasato

Character Design by sime

Setsuna Sugimoto's life is forever changed when he's summoned to another world to be a hero. Changed for the worse, that is, as he's quickly tossed aside because of his weak constitution. Fortunately, a former hero named Kyle gives Setsuna another chance at life by passing on his knowledge and strength. Thus, Setsuna embarks on a journey to experience this incredible new world.

When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement!

Story by Kenzi Oiwa

Art by Kaoru Takanashi

Character Design by Kaya Kuramoto

Thirteen-year-old Anna was raised in a noble household, yet she looks nothing like the rest of her family and lacks her lineage's aptitude for magic. What she doesn't realize, however, is that a mischievous fairy switched her with another baby at birth! When this detail comes to light, Anna's family kicks her out and ends her longstanding engagement to Edmund, a young nobleman. How will Anna learn to adapt to life as a commoner with her new family?

Days with My Stepsister

Story by Ghost Mikawa

Illustration by Hiten

After his father remarries, Yuuta suddenly finds himself with a new stepsister: Saki, the greatest beauty at school. Neither is sure how to act around the other at first, but the two gradually grow more comfortable living together. Slowly, cautiously, patiently, two strangers become more. So begins an unlikely love story.

The Lawyer in Shizuku-ishi Sleeps with a Wolf

By Akira Sugano

Shizuku-ishi, a small town tucked away in the Tokyo metropolitan area, is home to the law practice of a man named Sora. He's good at what he does, but he also has a secret: The white dog he looks after is actually a wolf. This wolf also happens to be his brother, Fuuka, who can only return to human form when the two are alone. The brothers found themselves on this strange path many years ago, along with an old enemy of Sora's…

Maiden of the Needle

Story by Zeroki

Art by Yuni Yukimura

Character Design by Miho Takeoka

Yui was reincarnated into another world as a member of the noble Nuir family. But when it appears that she failed to inherit her family's unique enchanted tailoring gifts, the young seamstress is in for a life of torment and misfortune. Will a meeting with a kind-hearted noble be enough to change her fate?

The Shiunji Family Children

By Reiji Miyajima and Reiji Yukino

Arata Shiunji has never had a girlfriend, but with five incredible sisters and a younger brother, his life is far from lonely. Despite being surrounded by beautiful women every day, he begins to accept his days as a bachelor won't end anytime soon. But one day, that all changes when his father reveals to the family that he and his siblings aren't related by blood! Now all bets are off, and Arata's future promises to be rather nerve-wracking indeed…

Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord

By Yodokawa

Asako Suga needs a change to get over her recent breakup and decides moving to a new home would be just the thing. She finds a great little place a bit removed from the city with a lovely garden, but there's a catch—the house also comes with a live-in landlord! Having a charming girl lazing about would be distracting enough, but it seems she's keeping a secret as well…

The Red Thread

Story by Hibiko Haruyama

Art by Lazysheep

When Dean, the captain of the swimming club, takes the podium during Pharm's university orientation, something unusual happens. Though the two have never met before, they're unable to hide the turmoil that suddenly wells up inside them as the boys can't help but feel that this isn't the first time they've laid eyes on each other. Perhaps the red thread of fate links the pair together from their past lives…

Sasaki and Miyano Official Comic Anthology

By Shou Harusono

There's never a dull moment when the life of a boys' love fanboy turns into one! From encounters with cats to bookstore trips and every sweet moment in between, enjoy this anthology featuring stories exploring Sasaki's and Miyano's relationship together—including three original stories by the series creator, Shou Harusono!

Yana Toboso Artworks Black Butler 3

By Yana Toboso

Black has never looked so brilliant! Yana Toboso celebrates fifteen years of Black Butler with this third artwork collection. Featuring over 120 full-color illustrations, the contents cover the Public School and Emerald Witch arcs of the manga, the Circus arc of the anime, and more!

AidaIro Illustrations: Toilet-bound Hanako-kun Artbook 2

By AidaIro

It's spooky; it's kooky, it'll have you playing hooky—it's another Toilet-bound Hanako-kun artbook, Aidalro Illustrations 2! This installment contains over two hundred images, including all the color pages published in Monthly GFantasy from 2019 to 2021, art from the creator's Twitter account, and all-new illustrations found exclusively in this book!

CLAMP Premium Collection Tokyo Babylon

By CLAMP

Subaru Sumeragi is the thirteenth head of his clan and a powerful onmyouji. With the help of his twin sister, Hokuto, and the veterinarian Seishiro, he solves supernatural troubles in Tokyo and helps whomever he can. However, not all onmyouji are so kind; there are some who use their power to kill, and unbeknownst to Subaru, he has a history with one such assassin…

Minato's Laundromat

Story by Yuzu Tsubaki

Art by Sawa Kanzume

Akira Minato inherits an old, run-down laundromat from his grandfather and takes the opportunity to quit his corporate job. Instead of the laid-back life he was expecting, his days are spent in a flustered panic when high school hottie Shintaro Katsuki ambles into his life…

Honey Trap Shared House

Story by Masamune Kuji

Art by Koichi Kozuki

As a child, Hayato promised to marry his first love, Serafi. Fifteen years later, he has become one of the world's greatest spies, all while never falling for the temptations of enemy agents. A mission to expose rival operatives turns chaotic when Hayato reunites with Serafi, and each realizes the other is a spy. Now the pair must live together, torn between love and duty. The question is…who will break first?

Cheerful Amnesia

By Oku Tamamushi

Arisa has lost her memories of the past three years, and her girlfriend, Mari, worries that means their love has vanished as well. But when Arisa lays eyes on her, it's love at first sight all over again! Hoping to rekindle what they had, Mari decides to help Arisa experience things with her once more, from dates to kissing and beyond…?!

Stray Cat & Wolf

By Mitsubachi Miyuki

Following the death of her father, Tamaki leaves her village to attend high school in the capital. Although she had intended to live alone when she's offered a place at a stranger's apartment after collapsing in the street, well… Did she mention he's pretty hot?!

Bocchi the Rock!

By Aki Hamaji

Bocchi finally takes the stage in English, and she's brought her best friend—crippling anxiety! Hitori Goto just wants to make friends, but the thought of approaching a stranger on her own makes her so nervous that she's spent the entirety of middle school teaching herself how to shred on the guitar—to moderately successful (albeit anonymous) YouTube fame—in the hopes of seeming cool enough for someone else to reach out to her instead. After bringing her guitar to school provokes zero interest, Hitori's just about ready to shrivel up and die…which is when Nijika Ijichi comes across her moping in a playground and begs her to fill in for her band's flaky guitarist for their first-ever live performance! It's like her wish came true…but does this most antisocial of introverts have what it takes to perform in front of real people?!