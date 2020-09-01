Yen Press Announces New Haruhi Suzumiya Light Novel After 9-Year Gap

Yen Press announced on Monday this week that they would be publishing the English edition of the first new Haruhi Suzumiya novel for nine years. This follows an announcement from Japanese publisher Kadokawa Shoten's Sneaker Bunko Twitter account. The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya, the next installment of the classic light novel series The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya, will be released as a digital ebook on November 25, 2020, at the same time as the Japanese release. Yen Press will release a print edition of The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya at a later date.

The Intuition of Haruhi Suzumiya is written by Nagaru Tanigawa, illustrated by Noizi Ito, and will be translated by Andrew Cunningham. It will be a compilation of three novella-length stories; the third is brand new. The series follows a nameless narrator as he gets dragged along by his high school classmate, the bored Haruhi Suzumiya, as she forms an afterschool club. The club searches for aliens, time travelers, psychics, unaware that the other recruits are precises those types, sent to keep her from destroying the universe with powers she doesn't know she has. The narrator has to go along with their ploys and her shenanigans in order to keep the world safe.

The Series that Made Light Novels Hot

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya series made its debut as a series of light novels in 2003. A total of 11 books were published by 2011. In the West, Little, Brown, and Yen Press published the official English editions from 2009 to 2013. The series kickstarted the translated light novel market in the US. Yen Press has been at the forefront of translating some of the most popular titles from Japan.

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya is considered one of the most iconic titles in the light novel, manga, and anime space for more than a decade. It currently has over 20 million copies in print. It was adapted into a hugely successful anime series that launched in 2006. The series was so popular it also spawned several manga spinoff series, also released in the West by Yen Press, the first of which began publication in 2008. At least one of the spinoffs even got its own anime adaptation.

Yen Press also announced that previous volumes of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya light novels will receive new printings, rebranding the series under their Yen On light novel imprint. Details about the format and release dates of these new printings will be announced at a later date.