YouTube & TikTok Trailers For Disney's Gargoyles: Here In Manhattan

July sees the release of the first collection of Disney's Gargoyles comic book series by Greg Weisman and George Kambadais from Dynamite Entertainment, in paperback, hardcover and signed-by-Weisman hardcover.

Gargoyles series creator Greg Weisman returns with all-new stories in continuity with the epic Gargoyles television classic! One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was the age of Gargoyles. Stone by day, warriors by night, they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect… frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and they live again! They are defenders of the night! They are Gargoyles! Reintroducing the Manhattan Clan, a family of Gargoyles at full strength, though modern New York City Is full or attractions and distractions, and each member of the clan has begun to go their own way. But their bonds will be tested when nefarious factions from all across the world attempt to steal that rarest, most precious or possessions… an unhatched Gargoyle egg!

And here are some early trailers…. First on YouTube...

And on TikTok…

Here's how the six issues were solicited…