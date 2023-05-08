YouTube & TikTok Trailers For Disney's Gargoyles: Here In Manhattan
July sees the release of the first collection of Disney's Gargoyles comic book series by Greg Weisman and George Kambadais from Dynamite Entertainment, in paperback, hardcover and signed-by-Weisman hardcover.
Gargoyles series creator Greg Weisman returns with all-new stories in continuity with the epic Gargoyles television classic! One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was the age of Gargoyles. Stone by day, warriors by night, they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect… frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and they live again! They are defenders of the night! They are Gargoyles! Reintroducing the Manhattan Clan, a family of Gargoyles at full strength, though modern New York City Is full or attractions and distractions, and each member of the clan has begun to go their own way. But their bonds will be tested when nefarious factions from all across the world attempt to steal that rarest, most precious or possessions… an unhatched Gargoyle egg!
And here are some early trailers…. First on YouTube...
Here's how the six issues were solicited…
- GARGOYLES #1: All-new ongoing series, in continuity with the epic GARGOYLES television classic! One thousand years ago, superstition and the sword ruled. It was a time of darkness. It was a world of fear. It was THE AGE OF GARGOYLES. Stone by day, Warriors by night, they were betrayed by the humans they had sworn to protect…frozen in stone by a magic spell for a thousand years. Now, here in Manhattan, the spell is broken, and they live again! They are Defenders of the Night! THEY ARE GARGOYLES! Series creator GREG WEISMAN and illustrator GEORGE KAMBADAIS reintroduce the Manhattan Clan, a family of Gargoyles at full strength, though modern New York City is full of attractions and distractions, and each member of the clan has begun to go their own way. But their bonds will be tested, when nefarious factions from all across the world attempt to steal that rarest, most precious of possessions…an unhatched Gargoyle egg!
- #2: The Gargoyles have awakened from their stone sleep – but will it be in time to save Maggie the Cat and her unborn mutate child from Thailog and Sevarius? Plus, don't miss the return of Dominic Dracon!
- #3: Tensions are rising within the Manhattan Clan! Some Gargoyles believe that Xanatos is responsible for the recent kidnappings, while others consider him an ally. But all that will have to wait, because someone has initiated the Great Minds Protocol!
- #4: Dino Dracon has just been released from prison. Determined to take over the new York underworld, Dino won't let anyone – human or Gargoyle – stand in his way! So when Goliath and Hudson go out on their nightly patrol, they're in for a couple of extremely nasty surprises!
- #5: Goliath – prisoner! Hudson is forced to stand down as Goliath is captured and taken away. Determined to rescue Goliath, Brooklyn takes command of the Clan. Meanwhile, Dino Dracon's plans proceed apace…
- #6: Brooklyn feels the strain of leadership as hopes for Goliath's release from prison grow dimmer by the hour. Can the members of the Manhattan Clan put aside their differences before the crime syndicates of New York combine to crush the entire city?