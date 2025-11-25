Posted in: AWA, Comics, Solicits | Tagged:

Ytasha L. Womack & Alitha Martinez in AWA Full February 2026 Solicits

Bleeding Cool wondered where AWA had gone in their January 2026 solicits and solicitations. Well, it seems they were just taking a month off and are back in February 2026 solicits and solicitations, more from James Murdoch and Kathryn Murdoch's Protopias graphic novels from Futurific Studios, With Black Moon Ritual, an Aftrofuturist science fiction graphic novella by Ytasha L. Womack of Afrofuturism: The World of Black Sci-Fi and Fantasy Culture, and Alitha Martinez of Batgirl, Heroes, Cable, Iron Man, Black Panther: World Of Wakanda, Moon Girl, Jook Joint, Barbie. Absolute Power: Origins and more. As well as news that AWA is participating in this year's Free Comic Book Day replacement, First Saturday In May, though the details are still up in the air…

BLACK MOON RITUAL (ONE SHOT)

(W) Ytasha Womack (A) Alitha Martinez (CA) Ron Ackins

Continuing Protopias, the new science-fiction anthology series from Futurific Studios (PBS's A Brief History of the Future) and AWA that explores the many possible futures that can come to pass as we try to make the right choices in imperfect realities. Naaki, a cocky young surfer, sees his life abruptly blown off course during the titular Black Moon Ritual. When the island society's rite of passage doesn't go as planned, Naaki sets off on a journey to find his missing friend, the purpose behind an abandoned boat, and his destiny in this Afrofuturist coming-of-age tale. $6.99 2/25/2026

FSIM 2026 – BUNDLE OF 10 – AWA SNEAK PREVIEW (NET)

(W/A/CA) TBA

SOMETHING MAGICAL IS COMING… during this year's First Saturday in May event, AWA invites readers into the first glimpse of a bold new graphic novel from Eisner-winning creators. This free preview offers a first look at an upcoming project that will launch in 2026 — we're not ready to reveal everything just yet… but trust us, you'll want to be here when the secrets start to unravel.

