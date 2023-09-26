Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: grifter, wildcats, wildstorm, zealot

Zealot And Grifter, A Tale As Old As Cross-Time (WildCATS Spoilers)

Back, when WildCATS were young, before the first issue by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi, Cole Cash - Grifter and Lady Zannah - Zealot were a thing.

Back when WildCATS were young, before the first issue by Jim Lee and Brandon Choi, Cole Cash – Grifter and Lady Zannah – Zealot were a thing. She trained him in the ways of the Coda, her warrior caste, which stabilised him and his self-destructive psychic powers, and Cole took the name Grifter. Their relationship came to an end by they stayed working partners as part if WildCATS, hunting Daemonites on Earth, but Grifter kept them apart to avoid his previous pain. Zealot eventually chose John Colt, Spartan, over Zealot. After her death and rebirth, Cole found closure. And that was that.

There were many reboots since, but they stayed apart. In the recent DC Comics Wildstorm revival, Zealot was revealed to have been helping Grifter with his bodyguard duties, but not a whiff of a relationship beyond that was present.

In the recent WildCATS series, however, Grifter has been travelling the multiverse and found a very different Zealot.

Though I guess it is all down to how you define "different".

And certainly a different version of himself.

So he did what he had to do. He is, after all, trained in the arts of combat and warfare by her…

In the most recent issue of WildCATS, he returned to whence he came. And to the Zealot he left. Was she bovvered?

And in today's WildCATS #12 from Matthew Rosenberg and Stephen Segovia, he makes it as official as he can.

Nothing like a cross-time caper to make you realise the paths not taken…

I wonder how this will go down in Birds Of Prey?

WILDCATS #11 CVR A STEPHEN SEGOVIA

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Stephen Segovia

The 'Cats are hated, hunted, and humanity's last hope, but can anyone stand against the might of HALO? As one member betrays the team, another will fall. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/26/2023

