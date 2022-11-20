Zenescope Delivers Valentine Terror in February 2023 Solicits

Zenescope Entertainment has released its February 2023 solicits and solicitations and, as many other comic book publishers are, will be making a play for the Valentine's Day market. It's just they may be doing it with a few more bones and blood than is tradition, with their Grimm Tales Of Terror for the 1st of February…

TALES OF TERROR QUARTERLY VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL CVR A RIVEI

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC221784

DEC221785 – TALES OF TERROR QUARTERLY VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL CVR B OTERO – 8.99

DEC221786 – TALES OF TERROR QUARTERLY VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL CVR C IGNAC – 8.99

DEC221787 – TALES OF TERROR QUARTERLY VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL CVR D JOHN – 8.99

(W) Joe Brusha, Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Riveiro

72 Pages of Content! Can you feel it? Love is in the air! And what better way to celebrate than with four horrifying tales guaranteed to make your hot blood run cold. Featuring love potions, serial killers, renegade cupids and a dating app from Hell, this is one Valentine's Day gift that will definitely keep on giving!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 8.99

VAN HELSING ANNUAL SINS OF THE FATHER CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC221776

DEC221777 – VAN HELSING ANNUAL SINS OF THE FATHER CVR B BARRIONUEVO – 7.99

DEC221778 – VAN HELSING ANNUAL SINS OF THE FATHER CVR C KEITH GARVEY – 7.99

DEC221779 – VAN HELSING ANNUAL SINS OF THE FATHER CVR D MARISSA POPE – 7.99

(W) Pat Shand (CA) Igor Vitorino

Haunted and hounded by remnants of her family's monstrous legacy, Liesel Van Helsing searches for the one responsible for bringing these new enemies to light-and she has finally found the answer in another family, with its own monstrous legacy, that wishes nothing less than the end of the Van Helsing line.

In Shops: Feb 15, 2023

SRP: 7.99

GRETEL SEEDS OF DESPAIR ONESHOT CVR A JEFF SPOKES

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC221780

(W) Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Jeff Spokes

32 pages of story!

Now, Gretel and Calabar must travel to South America as they hunt for the next piece in Mother Margaret's deadly puzzle. But when they encounter a witch, who forces them to look into their past and face their greatest sins, can they come out of it with their souls intact?!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GRETEL SEEDS OF DESPAIR ONESHOT CVR B ABRERA

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC221781

(W) Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Julius Abrera

32 pages of story!

Now, Gretel and Calabar must travel to South America as they hunt for the next piece in Mother Margaret's deadly puzzle. But when they encounter a witch, who forces them to look into their past and face their greatest sins, can they come out of it with their souls intact?!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GRETEL SEEDS OF DESPAIR ONESHOT CVR C JOSH BURNS

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC221782

(W) Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Josh Burns

32 pages of story!

Now, Gretel and Calabar must travel to South America as they hunt for the next piece in Mother Margaret's deadly puzzle. But when they encounter a witch, who forces them to look into their past and face their greatest sins, can they come out of it with their souls intact?!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GRETEL SEEDS OF DESPAIR ONESHOT CVR D LOBOS

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC221783

(W) Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Lobos

32 pages of story!

Now, Gretel and Calabar must travel to South America as they hunt for the next piece in Mother Margaret's deadly puzzle. But when they encounter a witch, who forces them to look into their past and face their greatest sins, can they come out of it with their souls intact?!

In Shops: Feb 08, 2023

SRP: 5.99

GRIMM FAIRY TALES #69 CVR A VITORINO

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC221788

DEC221789 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #69 CVR B LEO MATOS – 3.99

DEC221790 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #69 CVR C CARLA COHEN – 3.99

DEC221791 – GRIMM FAIRY TALES #69 CVR D TRISTAN THOMPSON – 3.99

(W) Dave Franchini, Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, David Wohl (CA) Igor Vitorino

He has risen, and the invasion has already begun! Now, Skye Mathers and her allies must defend against an evil that the world has not seen since the dawn of man!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PHOENIX FILES #2 (OF 3) CVR A DREW EDWARD JOHNSON

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC221792

DEC221793 – PHOENIX FILES #2 (OF 3) CVR B IGOR VITORINO – 5.99

DEC221794 – PHOENIX FILES #2 (OF 3) CVR C ABBONDANZA – 5.99

DEC221795 – PHOENIX FILES #2 (OF 3) CVR D ANTHONY SPAY – 5.99

(W) Joe Brusha, Dave Franchini, David Wohl (CA) Drew Edward Johnson

32 Pages of content!

After the revelations of the last issue, our heroes must wade through the deep and murky waters of Agent Phoenix's shadowy past to prevent the coming of the heir of Dagon! But when the darkness threatens to overwhelm and consume him, can Avril Williams save herself, her friend, and potentially the world from a grisly fate?!

In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: 5.99

DEVILS ROAD HC (RES) (MR)

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC221796

(W) Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco (A) Allan Otero (A / CA) Jaime Martinez Rodriguez

A bus carrying two dozen resort guests on the "Highway of Death" through Mexico is taken hostage by a ruthless gang. But it's not a ransom that the kidnappers are interested in… It's something much more terrifying than anyone could have imagined.

This is a story of survival that nightmares are made of!

Also, included in this volume, another tale set in the disturbing world of Devil's Road!

In Shops: Feb 22, 2023

SRP: 24.99

GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM FEB 2023 BRONZE EXC

ZENESCOPE ENTERTAINMENT INC

DEC221797

DEC221798 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM FEB 2023 SILVER EXC – 20

DEC221799 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM FEB 2023 GOLD EXC – 40

DEC221800 – GRIMM UNIVERSE RETAILER PROGRAM FEB 2023 PLATINUM EXC – 75

(CA) Ivan Tao

Bronze Level – Character = Skye

Requirements: Must order 3 copies of all Grimm Universe books

New Retailer Only exclusive available for purchase – LE 500- Limit of 5 per store – $15 MAP- $7.50 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

Silver Level – Character = Gretel

Requirements: Must order 5 copies of all Grimm Universe books

"Regular" version of new Retailer Only exclusive – LE 299 – Limited of 2 per store – $20 MAP – $10 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

Gold Level – Character = Gretel

Requirements: Must order 12 copies of all Grimm Universe books

"Lingerie" version of new Retailer Only exclusive – LE 199 – Limit of 1 per store – $40 MAP – $20 NET

Discount: 50% on the select Grimm Universe titles

Platinum Level- Character = Gretel

Requirements:

? Must order 20 copies of all Grimm Universe books

Sexy or Z-Rated" version of new Retailer Only exclusive – LE 99 – Limit of 1 per store – $75 MAP – $37.50 NET

Discount: 55% on the select Grimm Universe titles

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 15