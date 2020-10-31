Zenescope's Van Helsing Slays on Kickstarter With a New Statue

Comics publisher Zenescope Entertainment has had a few of their Grimm Fairy Tales spinoffs become breakout hits for them, including Wonderland, Robyn Hood, and especially Van Helsing. Van Helsing, which tells the tale of steampunk vampire hunter Liesel Van Helsing, daughter of the icon from Bram Stoker's novel, has been adapted into a post-apocalyptic thriller by SyFy and has run for almost fifty issues. Now, the character is getting a new Bishoujo Style Collectible Statue, already funded with a new Kickstarter from Zenescope that is also offering comics with collectible covers.

Liesel Van Helsing, the lead character of the Van Helsing series, is part of Zenescope's interconnected Grimm Universe, a fictional world populated by public domain characters as well as newly created heroes and villains that come together in the company's horror and superhero titles. The company has used Kickstarter to release merch and other media based on the characters, such as the Jon Schnepp-directed Grimm Fairy Tales Animated Series, a coloring book boxed set, their recent Tarot: Game of Souls card game, and two collectible statues featuring Robyn Locksley of Robyn Hood and Sela Mathers of Grimm Fairy Tales.

Speaking exclusively to Bleeding Cool, Zenescope co-founder and President Joe Brusha said of the statue:

"We're very excited to launch the third statue in our bishoujo line of 3D figures. Van Helsing has become one our most popular and iconic characters. Our kickstarter campaign was funded in under four hours and that will pave the way for us to have this beautiful statue of our steampunk vampire hunter in the hands of fans early next year."

The Van Helsing statue, which can be ordered alongside of Zenescope Entertainment's backlog of titles related to the character, has twenty-four days left to go on Kickstarter.