Dying Light: The Beast Releases New Video Explaining What's Happened

Dying Light: The Beast has a new video out this week, giving players insight into the story so far and what's happened to Kyle

Play as Kyle, battling both human and zombie DNA after years of brutal experiments by the Baron.

Experience brutal combat, advanced parkour, and drive vehicles through the deadly Castor Woods.

Survive day-night cycles, explore diverse areas, and team up in four-player co-op for shared progress.

Techland has another new video out this week for Dying Light: The Beast, as this time they explain what the hell happened to Kyle. If you're not already aware, the game features Kyle Crane, the protagonist from the first game in the franchise. Kyle wasn't in the sequel, so a lot of people have wondered what happened to him during this time, so the game does its best to let you know without getting too heavy into spoilers. Enjoy the video here as the game is still set to be released on September 18, 2025.

Dying Light: The Beast

You are Kyle Crane. After being captured by the Baron and enduring his painful experiments for years, you escape. But now, a battle rages inside you: zombie DNA clashes with human, and you struggle to control the beast within. You want revenge… but first you must tame it. It's your only option. Once you enter the zombie-infested Castor Woods, every battle will be a fight for survival… especially when night falls. Play as Kyle Crane, a hero with the DNA of both man and beast. Freely switch between two playstyles and face a fierce conflict that lead to the acceptance of the monster within. Push the brutality of Dying Light's combat to the extreme. Crush skulls, rip heads off, and tear enemies in half as you constantly fight to control your evolving beastly powers.

The distinct experiences of night and day, a signature of the Dying Light series, merge into one unique whole. Explore and scavenge by day, but remember the constantly ticking clock. Because once the sun sets, the night unleashes horrors that leave you with just three choices: run, hide or fight for your life. Feel the adrenaline rush of best-in-class first-person parkour. Jump from rooftop to rooftop and overcome any obstacle. And when that's not enough, grab the wheel of an off-road vehicle and ruthlessly tear through hordes of zombies. The advanced movement system is easily accessible, but rewards those who master it.

Next-gen visuals bring the hand-crafted zombie apocalypse to life. Every detail tells a story of survival. Lose yourself in the majesty of Castor Woods: explore the tourist town, industrial area, national park, farmland, swamps and more. All full of beauty… and decay. Band together with up to three other players in co-op! Brave the dangers of Castor Woods, where you can experience every encounter, every discovery and every twist as a unit with shared progress.

