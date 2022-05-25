Aion Classic Reveals New Content Coming For Stormwing's Defiance

NCSOFT revealed a few new details to the next major update coming to Aion Classic, as the game will be entering Stormwing's Defiance. Technically being called the 2.0 Update, the content was officially released and includes a number of additions to the game that players of the original might be familiar with. For starters, the game will be getting a level cap increase to 55. What's more new zones Inggison, Gelkmaros, and Silentera Canyon have been added tot he mix giving you new areas to explore and enemies to battle. The team has also brought in new instances and items which should bring back some memories of old. We have some added details below as well as the latest trailer to check out, and you can read the full set of patch notes here.

Raised Level Cap – The Aion: Classic service now has a new high-water mark for Daevas to reach. Along with new power comes new skills and stigmas for each class, along with skill trees to help mitigate class weaknesses to add more diversity to PvP battles.

– The Aion: Classic service now has a new high-water mark for Daevas to reach. Along with new power comes new skills and stigmas for each class, along with skill trees to help mitigate class weaknesses to add more diversity to PvP battles. Balaurea – Its beauty belies the fiercely contested battles in the new zones. Suitable for players over Level 50, the new zones present new challenges and new dangers for players. It also houses four new Fortress Sieges for players to battle over.

– Its beauty belies the fiercely contested battles in the new zones. Suitable for players over Level 50, the new zones present new challenges and new dangers for players. It also houses four new Fortress Sieges for players to battle over. Seven New Instances – Solo dungeons, group dungeons, and PvP battlefield dungeons grace the update, giving plenty of new options for players to farm new gear and level faster. The ultimate challenge of these new dungeons is Beshmundir Temple, home of the dragon Stormwing himself, where he guards Aion: Classic's first availability of Heroic-grade armor. Defeat the dragon to get the best equipment available

– Solo dungeons, group dungeons, and PvP battlefield dungeons grace the update, giving plenty of new options for players to farm new gear and level faster. The ultimate challenge of these new dungeons is Beshmundir Temple, home of the dragon Stormwing himself, where he guards Aion: Classic's first availability of Heroic-grade armor. Defeat the dragon to get the best equipment available And More – Quality of life improvements, new Abyss Equipment, new PvP sets, and more are included in this update.