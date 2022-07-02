1C Entertainment Officially Rebrands To Fulqrum Games

1C Entertainment announced this week that they are officially rebranding themselves under the brand new name Fulqrum Games. According to the brief piece of info released about the move, this is following in line with the company's acquisition by Tencent in late 2021, as they have slowly been going through an entire rebranding process to "align with its new plans for its future". This includes a change in the logo, which you can see here, and the brief statement about the move, which you can read below.

This change in identity reflects a new direction in the group's global strategy. As the name implies, the company aims to be universally recognized as the partner that any game developer can lean on to fully leverage their talent and vision, and bring the best possible gaming experiences to a worldwide audience together, thanks to innovative concepts, inventive gameplay, and original worlds that transcend the boundaries of video games. Aiming to be an universally recognizable company in the global market, the Polish videogame game group will continue to bring the best possible gaming experiences to a worldwide audience through innovative concepts, inventive gameplay, and original worlds transcending the boundaries of video games.

As far as the day-to-day goes, it doesn't appear as if there will be any changes in how the company operates moving forward. All of the games and projects they were working on prior to the change are still going forward, no word of staff or management changes, and no word that Tencent will be adding their own people to the mix. So beyond the name change, it seems like everything is just business as usual. We'll see what happens moving forward if there are any additional changes but in reality, we don't expect to see much else after this beyond waiting for the next game announcement.