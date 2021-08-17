1C Entertainment Reveals Two Retro Titles & A New Lovecraft Game
Comments
During Realms Deep 2021 this week, publisher 1C Entertainment
Forgive Me Father, Byte Barrel's dark retro horror FPS inspired by Lovecraft's novels, launches into Steam Early Access on October 28th. Play as a priest or a journalist and face demons inside and out in a shooter inspired by classics from the '90s. Eradicate eldritch hordes and attempt to stay sane in a hand-drawn world where every second looks ripped out of a comic book.Continuing this Lovecraftian double feature, Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2, the sequel to Blini Games' macabre action-RPG with roguelike elements, also fights against cosmic horrors October 2021. Choose from six playable characters (with three available in Steam Early Access) and play either solo or in co-op with up to three friends. Scrape together creative new weapons and armor, perfect a loadout, and boost character stats across dozens of tense stages in hopes of surviving a Lovecraftian nightmare.Closing out this trio of world premieres, 1C Entertainment will publish and support the development of HYPERVIOLENT, Terminist Arcade's brutal fast-paced retro FPS paying homage to sprite-based shooters from the '90s. Unravel the secret behind a mysterious contagion using a thrilling fusion of RPG and FPS mechanics, from upgrading weapons to investigating data logs. Obliterate up to 30 friends in deathmatch, team deathmatch, survival, or play the campaign in four-player co-op when HYPERVIOLENT launches on Steam in Q1 2022.