1C Entertainment Reveals Two Retro Titles & A New Lovecraft Game

During Realms Deep 2021 this week, publisher 1C Entertainment revealed three new games on the way as they have two retro titles and a Lovecraft tale. We learned that they will be releasing the games Forgive Me Father and Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 into Steam Early Access on the same date: October 28th, 2021. On top of that, they've forged a new partnership with Terminist Arcade to release HYPERVIOLENT on Steam sometime in Q1 2022. Each one has their own awesome vibe going for it as they're hitting a few different genres. You can check out trailers and more info on all three here.

Forgive Me Father, Byte Barrel's dark retro horror FPS inspired by Lovecraft's novels, launches into Steam Early Access on October 28th. Play as a priest or a journalist and face demons inside and out in a shooter inspired by classics from the '90s. Eradicate eldritch hordes and attempt to stay sane in a hand-drawn world where every second looks ripped out of a comic book.

Continuing this Lovecraftian double feature, Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2, the sequel to Blini Games' macabre action-RPG with roguelike elements, also fights against cosmic horrors October 2021. Choose from six playable characters (with three available in Steam Early Access) and play either solo or in co-op with up to three friends. Scrape together creative new weapons and armor, perfect a loadout, and boost character stats across dozens of tense stages in hopes of surviving a Lovecraftian nightmare.

Closing out this trio of world premieres, 1C Entertainment will publish and support the development of HYPERVIOLENT, Terminist Arcade's brutal fast-paced retro FPS paying homage to sprite-based shooters from the '90s. Unravel the secret behind a mysterious contagion using a thrilling fusion of RPG and FPS mechanics, from upgrading weapons to investigating data logs. Obliterate up to 30 friends in deathmatch, team deathmatch, survival, or play the campaign in four-player co-op when HYPERVIOLENT launches on Steam in Q1 2022.