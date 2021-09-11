2021 League Of Legends World Championship Changes Location

Riot Games announced this week that the 2021 League of Legends World Championship has changed locations for the tournament. Originally the event was due to be held in China, but now the new location will be in Reykjavik, Iceland, as the decision was made to provide the best opportunity for most of the teams and players to compete. It also was chosen because the location would provide them the best place to prioritize the health and safety of everyone involved. The event will start on October 5th and will throw 22 teams into the mix against each other through three stages of competition as they will fight in Play-Ins, Groups, and Knockouts. On November 6th, the last two teams will play a best-of-five series in the League of Legends World Championship Finals for the title. We have more info from Riot from the announcement below, and you can check the link above for the full set of events to take place starting next month.

"We are thrilled to host an incredible Worlds experience in Iceland, the locale that provides us with the best opportunity for the most teams and their best players to compete," said John Needham, Global Head of Esports at Riot Games. "We have a strong lineup of Worlds contenders this year, and we cannot wait to see the best-of-the-best battle it out for a shot at the Summoner's Cup." While maintaining a focus on ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in hosting, producing, and competing at the event, Worlds 2021 will not host a live audience. This decision was made in close collaboration with European authorities and Riot Games' trusted risk assessment and safety partners. During the event, Riot will continue to use guidance from various health organizations and local and national authorities to prioritize everyone's safety. Riot successfully hosted the Mid-Season Invitational this past May in Hall B at the Laugardalshöll without a live audience, which resulted in zero COVID-19 cases among players, staff, and partners. MSI 2021 was the most successful MSI to-date, with the final match between DAMWON KIA and Royal Never Give Up hitting a record-breaking MSI peak viewership of 23.7 million, and an average minute audience (AMA) of 10.0 million. Across the entire tournament, MSI 2021 had an AMA of 3.6 million.