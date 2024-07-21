Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Devs Of Color

2024 Game Devs of Color Expo Online Updates Speaker List

More speakers have been added to the 2024 Game Devs of Color Expo Online, as well as watch parties in Los Angeles and Seattle.

New speakers added from Starvania Studio, 502 Studios, and more for diverse insights.

Los Angeles and Bellevue, WA to host in-person watch parties for the online expo.

Expect interviews, post-mortems, and panels discussing culture, design, and storytelling.

Organizers behind the 2024 Game Devs of Color Expo Online have provided an updated speaker list for this year's event. Taking place from September 18-21 completely online, the non-profit organization has beefed up its event schedule with a number of cool additions, as well as confirmed that there will be in-person watch parties in Los Angeles, California, and Bellevue, Washington. We have the updated list for you below, as we're expecting more to be added in the weeks to come.

2024 Game Devs of Color Expo Online – Updated Speaker List

Meaad Alfah, Ghadeer Nemer, Musilih, and Salman Bakedo (Starvania Studio) – Interview: Bahamut and The Waqwaq Tree

Bryan Alvarado and Ricardo Illescas (502 Studios) – "502's Arcade Post-mortem: Lessons learned from our first multi-platform release"

Luis Alonso (Recombobulator Games) – Interview: Space Boat

Victor Cesario – Interview: The Posthumous Investigation

Hassan DuRant – "Write Your Way Out! ~ Creative Solutions for Unexpected Developments"

Victory Chinedu Duru – Interview: The InBetween

Heidi Erwin, Sandra Honigman, and Devin Lizardi (The New York Times) – "Puzzle People: Making Games at NYT"

Xolotl Fierro and A. Tony Jerome – "It's AWESOME to be Cripplepunk"

Natalie Tin Yin Gan and Remy Siu – Interview: 1000XRESIST

Dakota Hernandez and Alexia Mohabir (Star Yolk Games) – "Generating Hope in a AI Hellscape"

Jazsalyn and Dominick C Rabrun – "Worldbuilding Untold Histories, Presented by Black Public Media"

Nasugraq Rainey Hopson, Rachel Pang, and Cory Pfeifer (E line Media) – Interview: Never Alone 2

Derek Kwan (Cozy Comet Games) – "Fostering Psychological Safety in Your Studio"

Ed Lago (Creature) – "250 Reviewed Game Pitches Later: The Lessons Learned"

Ava Liao (PlayStation) – "Great designers steal: successful UX patterns from games"

Rodwin Malinga, Ulysses, Siyabonga Siluma, Kirsten-Lee Naidoo, and Diyanka Govender – Panel: "Below the Triple A Line – South African Game Dev Panel"

Nana Moon (Moonana) – "Style over substance – Creating Character Design with culture"

Brittinee Phillips – "Leveling Up Game Marketing: Harnessing the Power of Twitch Affiliates"

Abhi s – Interview: Venba

Alexandra To (Northeastern University) – "Critical Race Theory for Game Designers"

Ulysses – "Tales of Kenzera: Zau – Sculpting African Inspired Voice Designs"

Victor Varnado (Supreme Robot) – "Inclusive Gaming via Narrative Engine: A New Frontier in Accessibility"

Ricardo Miranda Zúñiga – "esfuerzo means effort"

