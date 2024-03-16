Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, Games for Change, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 2024 Games For Change Festival

2024 Games For Change Festival Reveals First Round Of Speakers

Organizers behind the 2024 Games For Change Festival has revealed the first set of speakers to be a part of the convention.

Early Bird tickets available through April 8 for the New York City event.

Industry experts to curate engaging tracks on civics, health, and learning.

G4C Awards to honor best in gaming and XR, featuring an Immersive Arcade.

Organizers behind the 2024 Games For Change Festival revealed the first set of guest speakers who will be taking part in this year's convention. Some of the first speakers include Melanie Harke, Tristan Marra, Corinne Dey, and Ava Volandes, as the team has chosen an interesting mix of voices from various important organizations. The team also confirmed returning partners for the event including Verizon, Unity, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), Netflix, and LEGO. We have more information for you on the speakers and the event below as Early Bird tickets are still available through April 8.

First-Round Speaker Announcement

Ava Volandes , Director, Social Impact, Minecraft

Shuli Gilutz , PhD, Programme Officer (Child Rights & Digital Business), UNICEF

Corinne Dey , Director of Technology (Games), PBS KIDS

Cameron Kostopoulos , Founder and CEO, Kost, Award-winning Creator of Body of Mine

Tristan Marra , Vice President of Research & Reports at the GLAAD Media Institute, GLAAD

Dr. Walter Greenleaf , Neuroscientist, Virtual Reality, and Digital Health Expert at Stanford University Virtual Human Interaction Lab

Melanie Harke, Interactive Producer for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and Donkey Hodie, Fred Rogers Productions

2024 Games For Change Festival

The two-day Festival at the Parsons School of Design in New York City will spotlight programming curated by experts across various sectors. Lindsay Grace, Knight Chair in Interactive Media and Director of the MFA in Interactive Media at the University of Miami School of Communication, will curate the Civics & Social Issues track. The Digital Health & Wellness track will be curated by Kris Severson, Founder of Game Plan Consultancy, and the Games & Learning track will be led by Nick Schiner, Director, Peer-to-Peer Professional Learning at Digital Promise. Each curator aims to blend insights from industry veterans and emerging voices, integrating XR technology to discuss gaming's powerful societal contributions.

The Festival is a dynamic hub for discussions about innovation in gaming and XR, where attendees will connect with a global community of changemakers, developers, educators, and other industry members. Attendees can expect diverse networking opportunities, from themed discussions and speed networking to exclusive meeting spaces supported by interactive sessions, including keynotes, panels, and workshops, all fostering deeper connections in the industry. The event will feature the annual G4C Awards and Awards Arcade, honoring the year's best games and XR projects. G4C will also continue a partnership with ONX, founded by the Onassis Foundation and NEW INC., for the "G4C Immersive Arcade, " which will feature some of the best social impact immersive experiences of the year.

