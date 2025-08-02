Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aggelos 2, Pixelheart, PQube, Wonderboy Bobi

2D Retro Metroidvania Sequel Aggelos 2 Announced

The sequel Aggelos 2 has been announced this week, as the retro 2D Metroidvania title is coming to PC and consoles sometime next year

Article Summary Aggelos 2, the sequel to the retro Metroidvania hit, launches on PC and consoles in 2026

Switch instantly between Angel and Demon forms to battle enemies and solve layered world puzzles

Explore dual Light and Dark realms, unlock abilities like dashing, flight, and special attacks

Face 13 colossal bosses, upgrade with collected Orbs, and enjoy vibrant 16-bit pixel art gameplay

Indie game developer Wonderboy Bobi, along with co-publishers PQube and PixelHeart, have announced the sequel Aggelos 2 for PC and consoles. Its been seven years since the original retro 2D Metroidvania was released, which paid homage to games like Wonder Boy with modern mechanics. Now this sequel will up the ante with a new system, new enemies, and more, as you continue to fight the gods. Enjoy the trailer and info here as the game will arrive sometime in 2026.

Aggelos 2

You are an Aggelos — the highest rank among the angels — as the gods face imminent defeat at the hands of the Army of Darkness, you are sent on an epic journey by Balro through Lumen, the domain of the supreme god of light. With Lumen under siege, you must battle through the chaos in both the Light and Dark worlds layered over one another. Both filled with challenging enemies, twisting paths, and thought-provoking puzzles. Shifting between realms is key to your survival and progress. The two worlds react to the form you take. In Angel mode, you move slower and more precisely, absorbing light projectiles, unlocking light-based switches and playing defensively.

Demon mode is fast and aggressive, letting you blast through shadow barriers and strike harder with dark powers. Combat is dynamic and tactical — switching between Celestial and Infernal forms at the right moment is essential to survival. Face off against hordes of enemies and 13 powerful bosses, where every encounter demands precision and timing. As you ascend into the heavens or descend into the abyss, you'll collect powerful Orbs to purchase new skills such as dashing, wall-jumping, flight and devastating special attacks. These powers with the help of magical potions will help you fight harder and explore deeper, channelling the forces of Order and Chaos.

Instantly switch between Angel and Demon forms to fight, solve and explore

Travel through overlapping maps filled with secrets, enemies and challenges

Master a dual combat system that rewards smart play and quick reflexes

Discover a multitude of monsters and conquer 13 massive bosses

Unlock new abilities as you progress, from flight to special attacks

Collect Orbs and use them as currency for upgrades to boost strength and survivability

Enjoy crisp 16-bit pixel art and classic 2D side-scrolling gameplay

The two celestial beings and contrasting realms of Aggelos 2 are ready to test your reflexes and reward your skill.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!