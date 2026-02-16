Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 33 Immortals, Thunder Lotus

33 Immortals Has Launched a Free Demo Today on PC

33 Immortals has a free demo out today for PC, as you can try the 33-player co-op title on both Steam and the Epic Games Store

Article Summary 33 Immortals launches a free PC demo today via Steam and Epic Games Store for players to try out.

This co-op action-roguelike supports 33-player raids inspired by Dante's Divine Comedy.

Instant matchmaking allows players to dive into fast-paced MMO-style raid battles quickly.

Enjoy hand-drawn animation, randomized challenges, and deep team-based customization options.

Indie game developer and publisher Thunder Lotus has launched a free demo today for their upcoming game, 33 Immortals. Players can get in on the 33-player co-op action-roguelike game on both Steam and the Epic Games Store today, as it arrives ahead of Steam Next Fest later this month. The team has been teasing the game on and off for over a year now, with plans to release in 2026, but this will be the first time players will get a real sense of what the current build is looking like. As we're sure they're also using it for testing purposes. Enjoy the latest trailer above before trying the game out for yourself.

33 Immortals

33 Immortals is a co-op action-roguelike for 33 players. Play a damned soul, and rebel against God's final judgment. Pick up and raid, cooperate to survive hordes of monsters, defeat massive bosses, and face the wrath of God in a fight for your eternal life. Your mortal life has been judged sinful, and your soul's fate is to be punished for all eternity – but an uprising is brewing among the damned! Press on as a renegade in the immortal rebellion against God's final judgment, and fight for your eternal life. Jump start your rebellion – dive straight into epic co-op battles with instant matchmaking. Fight through a lean, mean distillation of the MMO raid experience.

Find true strength in numbers. Optimize your skills and tactics to bolster your 33-player team, and tip the odds in your favor through powerful cooperative moves. Sustain your numbers as best you can, for only the strongest group of survivors stand a fighting chance in brutal boss battles.Face the Wrath of God, and stay bold – for He will end your quest swiftly and often. Expand your epic arsenal with weapons empowered by sins and virtues, loot the spoils of His realms, equip potent new relics to match your playstyle, and gain permanent upgrades to your soul. Experience your soul's epic journey through the afterlife rendered in beautiful hand-drawn animation. 33 Immortals is a unique take on Dante Alighieri's literary masterpiece, the Divine Comedy.

33-player co-op combat against hordes of enemies and massive bosses.

Instant "Pick-up and raid" matchmaking gets you straight into the action.

Ultra-fast runs through a streamlined, accessible distillation of the MMO raid experience.

Randomized foes, challenges, and rewards ensure no roguelike run is ever the same.

An epic arsenal of weapons empowered by sins and virtues, each with their own unique combat style.

Hundreds of upgrade combinations and character builds.

Customize your character with a wide variety of cosmetics.

Beautiful hand­-drawn art and animation.

A richly textured world inspired by the works of Dante's Divine Comedy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!