3D Realms Announces Ion Maiden Is Coming To Console

3D Realms revealed this week they will be bringing Ion Maiden to all three major consoles, set to be released in May 2020. Along with 1C Entertainment, the game will arrive on the PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One on May 14th digitally, with a physical edition coming out on June 26th. The company may be dealing with a lawsuit from Iron Maiden in the middle of all this, but the game has done pretty well on PC during this time. The game has that old-school 90's FPS vibe going for it as you tear through enemies with a ton of weaponry. Now you get to do that at 60fps on both the PS4 and Xbox One, while getting regular HD gore on the Switch. You can read more about it below along with a quote from the announcement.

Tear through cyborg infantry, giant robots and even wendigos with eight retro-inspired weapons. Dual-wield Penetrator SMGs with incendiary ammunition to scorch foes, wreak havoc with the Disperser with either shotgun shells or swap in grenade rounds, or chuck a Clusterpuck into a room and delete everyone. Utilizing the same Build engine behind the original Duke Nukem 3D, Ion Fury offers the beloved feel of '90s shooters. Seamlessly integrated modern features include headshots, environmental interaction, improved physics, auto-saves, and widescreen functionality. Ion Fury's marriage of both styles provides both a genuine introduction to classic FPS games and a worthy addition to the genre as a whole, as evidenced by winning IndieDB's game of the year award. "We wanted to make sure the gory fun from the PC version felt just as great on consoles," said Mike Nielsen, CEO of 3D Realms. "We never thought we would see the day where we could use the Build engine on modern consoles, but we think our players will enjoy the efforts of Voidpoint and General Arcade's fantastic work."

