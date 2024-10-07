Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 7 Minutes In Hell

7 Minutes In Hell Released Into Early Access Today

7 Minutes In Hell has officially been released on Steam in Early Access, as players can try out an early version of the game today

Article Summary 7 Minutes In Hell drops in Early Access on Steam with thrilling co-op survival horror gameplay.

Join or leave your pals in a high-stakes survival show with monsters, traps, and daring escapes.

Tackle timed levels, utilize perks, and select sponsors for strategic advantages and juicy rewards.

Each round offers unique arenas, challenges, and rewards, pushing players' skills to the limit.

Indie game developer and publisher Gaggle Studios have officially launched their latest game, 7 Minutes in Hell, is now available on Steam in Early Access. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a co-op survival horror title in which you are competing in a high-stakes competition that comes with timed levels, prizes, and a ton of horrific things waiting for you around dark corners. We have the latest trailer and info for you here, as we now wait to see when the full version will be out.

7 Minutes in Hell

7 Minutes in Hell is the livestream game show where contestants risk big to win big! Contestants have 7 Minutes to snatch as much loot and valuables as they can, before making their daring escape. Enter the challenge arena, and face off against terrifying monsters, obstacles, and traps under the watchful eye of our host JRDarkX. If they survive, they can try their luck and come back for even more danger and even juicier rewards!

Co-op Madness: Team up with buddies and work together, or leave them in the dust – survival is a choice, but when there's money on the line, so is greed! Will contestants choose to escape together, or decide to leave the others behind?

Team up with buddies and work together, or leave them in the dust – survival is a choice, but when there's money on the line, so is greed! Will contestants choose to escape together, or decide to leave the others behind? Solo Madness: Don't want to be dragged down by others? That's ok, who needs them! Contestants can try their luck at the hellish maze on their own!

Don't want to be dragged down by others? That's ok, who needs them! Contestants can try their luck at the hellish maze on their own! Race Against Time: There's 7 minutes on the clock to explore the horrifying set – avoid monsters, and loot as much as possible! When contestants find the way to escape, will they play it safe or risk it all for more loot?

There's minutes on the clock to explore the horrifying set – avoid monsters, and loot as much as possible! When contestants find the way to escape, will they play it safe or risk it all for more loot? Master Strategy: Manage resources wisely – from flashlights to first-aid kits, and even more perks from trusty sponsors (more details coming soon!), anything contestants pick up could make the difference between life or death.

Manage resources wisely – from flashlights to first-aid kits, and even more perks from trusty sponsors (more details coming soon!), anything contestants pick up could make the difference between life or death. High Stakes: The longer contestants survive, the harder it gets! More monsters, tougher challenges, bigger rewards – keep cool as the pressure rises!

The longer contestants survive, the harder it gets! More monsters, tougher challenges, bigger rewards – keep cool as the pressure rises! Unique Every Time: No two rounds are the same. Different arenas, different monsters, and different obstacles to keep contestants on their toes.

No two rounds are the same. Different arenas, different monsters, and different obstacles to keep contestants on their toes. Shopping Spree: Use winnings for gear before each round. Whether it's flashlights or garden gnomes, who knows? Contestants will need all the help they can get!

Use winnings for gear before each round. Whether it's flashlights or garden gnomes, who knows? Contestants will need all the help they can get! Sponsors: Before each round in the infernal arena, contestants can select a sponsor to provide some additional support. Receive special items or temporary boosts, the choice in sponsors might make all the difference.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!