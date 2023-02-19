9 Years Of Shadows Is Getting Released On PC In Late March 9 Years Of Shadows will be released on PC next month, while the Nintendo Switch version will arrive later this year.

Halberd Studios and publisher Freedom Games confirmed this weekend that 9 Years Of Shadows will be released on PC first in late March 2023. The news came down during IGN Fan Fest 2023 as the team are aiming to release the game on March 27th, 2023, via Steam and the Epic Games Store. But console players will also get their shot at it as the Nintendo Switch version was announced for Q3 2023. Along with he news we got a brand new trailer for the game, which you can check out below, along with more info on the epic storyline.

"Return hope and color to a cursed, grayscale world as Europa, a young warrior who refuses to continue to live life in the shadows. Alongside her mysterious healing teddy bear Apino, battle against primordial enemies and bosses to reach the source of Castle Talos's curse. Convoke elemental powers from legendary gods like Poseidon, Gaia, and Helios to boost attacks, take advantage of enemy vulnerabilities, grant new traversal options, and dawn beautiful armor."

"Traverse the handcrafted pixel-art castle, inspired by nostalgic 90s anime and filled with sinister secrets to uncover. Starting in the golden hallways of Talos' Entrance, map out junction points between the dark Forgotten Pond, oriental Eucalyptus Garden, lonely Upper Quarters, among other zones. Discover hidden paintings evoking feelings of Hope, Despair, and Demise that transport Europa and Apino to hidden, other-worldly temples that will test their bond."

"Revitalize the world with colorful attacks in tempo to a breathtaking soundtrack, meticulously scored in a soothing 432hz by celebrated composers Michiru Yamane (Castlevania series) and Norihiko Hibino (Metal Gear Solid series). Meet these songsmiths as in-game NPCs who aid in Europa's journey and teach ability granting musical pieces. Embrace the visual and musical art that is the soul of 9 Years Of Shadows and restore that same beauty."