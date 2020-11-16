A New Capcom Hack Reveals Great Ace Attorney Collection On The Way

Hackers have just given us some of Capcom's plans for the future as we're getting a Great Ace Attorney collection down the road. The company revealed to the public that their online network was hit with an attack in which someone had committed a customized ransomware attack. The attack itself saw 1TB of information be downloaded illegally from their servers. The good news for them and all of us is that the data breach included no account information, so personal data was not a part of what was taken. The bad news for the company is that it did snag personal info for some of the Capcom staff, as well as source code currently being developed that was later made available online. One of the big things revealed in that content was the fact that the company is currently working on a Great Ace Attorney collection for the Nintendo Switch.

According to the data (which we're not sharing because of the sensitivity of the private personal data) is that there will be a new Ace Attorney collection coming to both the Switch and PS4, only this sone will be both the original trilogy of games (which was released back in 2019) and the two newer 3DS titles from the Dai Gyakuten Saiban series Better known to us in the west as Great Ace Attorney. Apparently, the two sets will be bundled together for a physical release sometime in 2021, with plans to do a western release that will have a full English translation. On top of that, there appears to be a new project called Guillotine (not sure if that will be the final name or not) that is set to be released on the Switch this February followed by other consoles in May 2021. We'll keep an eye on this to see if there are any new developments, but if we were Capcom, we'd bite the bullet and release all the info about what's been leaked to just get an official account out there.