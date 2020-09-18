A Total War Saga: Troy Gets Receives The Amazons DLC

SEGA and Creative Assembly released a new DLC package for A Total War Saga: Troy as the Amazons are coming to the game. The Amazons Hero Pack will be free-to-keep if claimed between September 24-October 8th, as it introduces two of the fiercest female heroes of the age into the game. You'll be able to play as Hippolyta, queen of the Amazons, or her warrior-queen sister Penthesilea. Both of them come with a range on new and unique campaigns which will keep you busy for hours, as well as a number of features including the first female-only Total War army roster and the first horde faction. You can read more about it and what's all included from the devs below along with the awesome trailer.

Fifteen years before Paris takes beautiful Helen of Sparta and sparks the Trojan war, a group of Athenian raiders lands near Themiscyra, bent on pillage and plunder. The defenders, fearless Amazons, manage to repel them but their queen Antiope, sister of Penthesilea and Hippolyta, falls as her glorious city burns around her. Daughters of Ares, warriors at heart, death lives at the tip of their arrows! For there, on the battlefield, they exult… As Hippolyta, players can capture sacred regions to gather Amazon Treasures and unlock Amazon Kingdom milestones to rank up your units, improve diplomatic deals and instantly complete Royal Decrees. As Penthesilea, with a horde army at your side, roam the world and capture new settlements. Each settlement grants you unique War Spoils, which you can use to boost your campaign. Two new factions for A Total War Saga: Troy – Penthesilea's Amazons and Hippolyta's Amazons

Two new epic heroes – with custom models, animation, VO, skills and abilities

All-new unit rosters consisting only of female warriors and cavalry units

New faction mechanics: Amazon Kingdom, Blood Oath, Rites of Initiation

New Epic Missions chains

New heroes, buildings, events, Royal Decrees, and other faction content

Introduction of a horde faction (Penthesilea's Amazons)

New horde mechanic: War Spoils