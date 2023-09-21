Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Interview, Pop Culture | Tagged: book, d&d, Dragonlance, interview, novel

Interview: Margaret Weis & Tracy Hickman Talk Latest Dragonlance Book

We got a chance to briefly chat with authors Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman about the latest entry in the D&D Dragonlance novel series.

A few weeks ago, we saw the latest entry in the Dragonlance series come to light, as the continues Dungeons & Dragons adventures continue from the classic long-running series. The latest tale, Dragons of Fate, serves as the second book in a trilogy, taking the franchise in an interesting direction as they travel back to the Third Dragon War. We got a chance to briefly chat with the authors, Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman, about the book and the latest trilogy.

Hey Margaret and Tracy, first off, how have you both been doing this year?

TH: I think I'm doing well … when I have the time to think. I've been working primarily three jobs – this wonderful series with Margaret, of course, but also finishing up a successful Kickstarter and working on a remarkable, secret project. It's been a very busy time for me. I'll turn 68 this year, but I don't think retirement is an option anytime in my foreseeable future.

MW: Fine, thanks.

Aside from what we're talking about today, what have you both been up to as of late?

TH: Well, I've been working overtime to get our Skyraiders of Abarax 5e setting finished and to the printer. The first book is about out of layout, but Laura and I are pressing to get the second book finished by September. That has been far more work than I anticipated. I've also been working since January on a remarkable project titled 'Relics Untold' with Loot Studios in Brazil. I've been working with their talented creatives on a world for their fantastic upcoming miniatures game.

MW: I'm working on a new DL book series featuring a new character we introduce in Dragons of Fate named Alice Ranniker, who is an artificer.

Getting to the subject at hand, what originally inspired the two of you to start working on Dragonlance again after a decade without any new novels?

TH: Dragonlance has never been far from our hearts or our thoughts. It was, in some ways, the alignment of circumstances that allowed us the path to return to the world and walk down a new road with our reader friends.

MW: I wanted to explore new themes and ideas that we didn't explore in previous novels. Dragonlance is a huge and complex world, and as yet, we've seen very little of it.

What was it like working together on Dragons Of Deceit and seeing the reaction from fans when it dropped?

TH: Our first event for the release of the book was an Unboxing event at the GenCon convention in Indianapolis, Indiana last year. Everyone who attended received a copy of the hardback book and a commemorative pin. The room was filled to overflowing with Dragonlance readers. It was special for Margaret and me because the first Dragonlance novel, Autumn Twilight, made its premiere at this same convention all those decades ago. Sharing that with our fans was a special moment for us both.

MW: We always enjoy working together and have since 1983. Although now, since we live so far apart, it's mostly by email. The fans are what make Dragonlance.

At what point did you both decide that book would be a part of a trilogy? Like, did you go into it thinking it would be a part of a bigger arc, or did that come about while working on it?

TH: We blame Tolkien! He wrote this enormous book–The Lord of the Rings–and the publisher probably said, "We can't publish this block of paper! You have to break it up into three separate books, or we'll lose money just printing it!" Thus was born the fantasy trilogy that doomed fantasy writers like Margaret and myself to writing epics in three parts. Personally, I just think we like to savor long journeys with interesting friends, no matter how perilous the way.

MW: We always do a synopsis of the complete three-book series so we know where we're going. We may take some detours along the way, but we end up where we need to be.

How did the inspiration come about for the storyline happening in Dragons Of Fate?

TH: We wanted to tell a story that gave us a look at what the world might have looked like if the past had taken a different road. Certainly, Destina's journey is one not just of the road not taken but of the consequences of those diverging roads. Destina is a character who is outside of her own time, let alone others. Her journey parallels the journey of the world.

MW: I guess this might be a spoiler, but I have always been fascinated by the character of Magius.

What's the collaborative process been like between you both when working on this new series?

TH: Margaret and I have been working together in partnership for over 40 years. Our process was set long ago. We're comfortable writing together both with our divisions of responsibilities and our common ground.

MW: As I said above, lots of emails.

I've read interviews with other authors in the past who do trilogies that sometimes it's a struggle to make sure the middle book can stand on its own while making sure it's part of a bigger picture. Any issues with you both during this book, or did you find that relatively easy to pull off?

TH: Our second books in series tend to be very strong. I think we both have a very strong sense of the story arc, both in terms of the individual books in a trilogy as well as the trilogy as a whole. I take a lot of work to make that happen, but we both feel it is essential to the strength of the entire, holistic story.

MW: I think with our books, the middle books have always been strong. That was particularly true of Dragons of Winter Night. Dragons of Fate can definitely hold its own.

Now that it's nearing being published, what are your thoughts on Dragons of Fate as a whole?

TH: I personally am so grateful to Margaret for making it possible for us to all take this journey together one more time.

MW: I love this book. One of my favorite DL books ever.

Without giving too much away, what's the progress on Dragons of Eternity?

TH: We can say that the book is finished and at the publishers. Be assured that the trilogy is properly complete, and what a powerful ending it will be!

MW: We have finished the book, and we're waiting on editorial. No official pub date yet.

Are there any other projects you have in the works that will be happening over the rest of 2023?

TH: I've been trying to tap the brakes a little on my work. I don't think that I'll ever retire in the traditional sense – but I don't think I have to work like I was still in my 20s, either!

MW: Nothing for me as of this year, although I'm working on future projects.

