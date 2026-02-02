Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aaron Moten, fallout 76

Aaron Moten Featured In Latest Fallout Games Trailer After Season 2

Check out the latest trailer for not just Fallout 76, but all Fallout titles, as Aaron Moten has come home at the end of Season 2

Article Summary Aaron Moten stars in a humorous new Fallout games trailer after the conclusion of Fallout Season 2.

Fans are encouraged to revisit Fallout 76 while awaiting the highly anticipated Season 3 of the TV series.

Explore Burning Springs, a new Fallout 76 biome ruled by the intelligent Super Mutant known as The Rust King.

Meet The Ghoul from the Fallout TV series and tackle new bounty hunts and public events for rewards.

Bethesda Softworks released a new video to cap off the finale of Fallout Season 2, as Aaron Moten is finally home to see what's happened to his apartment. Apparently, he's been rooming with Vault Boy, who let the place go. But that's okay, they now have time ot crack into Fallout 76 and relive some memories. Concept aside, this trailer is here for some laughs and to remind you that there are multiple Fallout titles for you to play until the eventual release of Season 3 of the TV series. Enjoy the trailer!

Fallout 76

Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation's best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland's greatest threats. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe.

Discover a new desert biome called Burning Springs, located in post-nuclear Ohio, where an intelligent Super Mutant called The Rust King rules over Deathclaws and raiders. Head to the local watering hole and meet a well-known gunslinger looking to give out Bounty Hunts – The Ghoul from the Fallout TV series. The Ghoul from the Fallout TV series is open for business in Burning Springs – take on low level Bounty Hunting events to earn more daring challenges and earn caps and legendary items. More dangerous bounties also give a chance to earn one of dozens unique mods benefitting both human and ghouls.

Team up to complete two new public events: Aid the Rust King's Beastmaster with their menagerie of Deathclaws used in the arena in "Gearing Up" and protect the citizens of Highwaytown from a volatile swarm of Radscorpions and Stingwings in "Sinkhole Solutions!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!